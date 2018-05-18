German audio brand Sennheiser has added a new member to its CX headphone family with the launch of a new wireless model - CX Sport. The Bluetooth headphones come with a lightweight, splash- and sweat-resistant design. These headphones have been designed with active users, such as athletes. They come with a 'made to move' tagline suggesting they are meant for use when moving. For this purpose, the CX Sport features ergonomic fins that keep the earbuds "comfortably secure."

The Sennheiser CX Sport can either be worn around the neck or in front, with a cable organiser that adjusts the cable length, and an optional clip that can be used to fix the headphones on the workout shirt. This means that while the CX Sport is wireless, it is not a true wireless due to the dependency on a cable joining the two sides, along with a main three-button in-line remote for music and call control.

Multi-connection capability in the Sennheiser CX Sport allows the headphones to be connected to up to two devices simultaneously. It comes with Bluetooth 4.2 and Qualcomm apt-X support, the low latency of which ensures your audio will match your screen when watching a video.

With options of three fin sizes and a selection of four sizes of ear adapters, Sennheiser is providing choices to block outside noise with the CX Sport. The headphones are also equipped with a proprietary speaker system from the "audio specialist, delivering clear, detailed sound with an enhanced bass response."

Sennheiser claims that the CX Sport has a six-hour battery life that can be fast charged via USB in just 10 minutes to offer a further hour of playback, and fully charged in 1.5 hours. Also, the headphones come equipped with a neoprene carry pouch.

Notably, the Sennheiser CX Sport is available now at the Sennheiser webshop and will be available worldwide from June. The price starts at $129.95 (roughly Rs. 8,800).

Marcel Salzmann, Product Manager at Sennheiser, says, "For many, headphones are a true workout essential. We have designed the CX Sport to deliver everything athletes need to get the most out of their workout session - great sound, secure fit and a robust but lightweight design."