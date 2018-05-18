Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Sennheiser CX Sport In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones With Fast Charging Launched: Price, Features

Sennheiser CX Sport In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones With Fast Charging Launched: Price, Features

 
, 18 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Sennheiser CX Sport In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones With Fast Charging Launched: Price, Features

Highlights

  • CX Sport is available now at the Sennheiser webshop
  • It comes with Qualcomm apt-X support
  • The price starts at $129.95 (roughly Rs. 8,800)

German audio brand Sennheiser has added a new member to its CX headphone family with the launch of a new wireless model - CX Sport. The Bluetooth headphones come with a lightweight, splash- and sweat-resistant design. These headphones have been designed with active users, such as athletes. They come with a 'made to move' tagline suggesting they are meant for use when moving. For this purpose, the CX Sport features ergonomic fins that keep the earbuds "comfortably secure."

The Sennheiser CX Sport can either be worn around the neck or in front, with a cable organiser that adjusts the cable length, and an optional clip that can be used to fix the headphones on the workout shirt. This means that while the CX Sport is wireless, it is not a true wireless due to the dependency on a cable joining the two sides, along with a main three-button in-line remote for music and call control.

Multi-connection capability in the Sennheiser CX Sport allows the headphones to be connected to up to two devices simultaneously. It comes with Bluetooth 4.2 and Qualcomm apt-X support, the low latency of which ensures your audio will match your screen when watching a video.

With options of three fin sizes and a selection of four sizes of ear adapters, Sennheiser is providing choices to block outside noise with the CX Sport. The headphones are also equipped with a proprietary speaker system from the "audio specialist, delivering clear, detailed sound with an enhanced bass response."

Sennheiser claims that the CX Sport has a six-hour battery life that can be fast charged via USB in just 10 minutes to offer a further hour of playback, and fully charged in 1.5 hours. Also, the headphones come equipped with a neoprene carry pouch.

Notably, the Sennheiser CX Sport is available now at the Sennheiser webshop and will be available worldwide from June. The price starts at $129.95 (roughly Rs. 8,800).

Marcel Salzmann, Product Manager at Sennheiser, says, "For many, headphones are a true workout essential. We have designed the CX Sport to deliver everything athletes need to get the most out of their workout session - great sound, secure fit and a robust but lightweight design."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sennheiser CX Sport, Sennheiser, Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM2, WI-1000X Wireless Headphones Receive Google Assistant Support
Asus ZenFone 5 Scores 90 on DxOmark Camera Review; Equals Google Pixel, HTC U11
Best AC deals
Sennheiser CX Sport In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones With Fast Charging Launched: Price, Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Pricee
TRENDING
  1. Nokia X6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1
  2. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Launched in India
  3. Moto 1s With 5.7-Inch 18:9 Display, 4GB RAM Launched
  4. OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T: What's New and Different
  5. BSNL Rs. 98 Recharge Offers 1.5GB Data Per Day and 26-Day Validity
  6. Samsung Galaxy J6 With Infinity Display India Launch Confirmed for May 21
  7. Is Oppo Realme 1 Better Than Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1?
  8. OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10: Price, Specifications, Features Compared
  9. Google Photos' Suggested Actions Feature Now Rolling Out
  10. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Launched: What's Different
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.