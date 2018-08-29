Sennheiser CX 6.00BT Bluetooth Headphones Launched in India at Rs. 7,490

German audio brand Sennheiser on Tuesday launched new Bluetooth in-ear headphones CX 6.00BT at Rs. 7,490. They will be available from the company's online store.

Powered by the company's high-quality proprietary speaker system, the Sennheiser CX 6.00BT deliver clear, detailed sound with an enhanced bass response, the company said in a statement. They feature an around-the-neck lightweight design, and weigh 14 grams.

"Wireless headphones gained momentum last year and this year we expect more consumers to join the wireless movement which we kickstarted," said Kapil Gulati, Director Consumer Segment, Sennheiser.

"Hence, yet again we have created the CX 6.00BT to deliver everything you need to enjoy excellent sound on the go," Gulati added.

The Sennheiser CX 6.00BT headphones come with multi-connection capability that enables pairing with up to two devices simultaneously, for example when switching between one's phone and computer.

With a six-hour battery life, the Sennheiser CX 6.00BT support fast charging via USB, said to add two hours of battery time in just ten minutes, and be fully charged in 1.5 hours. They have has an integrated microphone with cVc noise cancellation technology for crystal clear calls on the go and supports three-way calling, Sennheiser said.

Written with inputs from IANS