NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Launched at CES 2019, a Glorious 13 Speaker Slab of Sound

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Launched at CES 2019, a Glorious 13-Speaker Slab of Sound

, 08 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Launched at CES 2019, a Glorious 13-Speaker Slab of Sound

With a 5.1.4 setup, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar promises virtual surround sound

Highlights

  • The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar is priced at Euro 2,499.
  • The speaker features 13 drivers for a 5.1.4 virtual setup.
  • It will go on sale in May 2019.

German audio manufacturer Sennheiser has largely stuck to the business of headphones for its consumer lineup, although it has a small range of professional speakers in its range. It's a classic approach that has helped the company grow into one of the biggest and most successful headphone makers in the world, but it's an approach that has now been put aside. At CES 2019, Sennheiser launched its first-ever consumer speaker, the Ambeo Soundbar. The new speaker will go on sale in May 2019 at a price of EUR 2,499 (approximately Rs. 2,00,000).

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar is, for the company's first attempt at making a consumer speaker, quite glorious at first glance. Featuring Ambeo 3D technology specially tuned for a soundbar, the speaker comes with 13 speakers - six woofers, four tweeters and two top-firing speakers. The soundbar is claimed to replicate a typical 5.1.4 home theatre setup, with five regular speakers, one subwoofer and four additional corner speakers. The device does this virtually using just the single speaker array and bouncing audio off your room walls to replicate the surround sound effect.

While it's anything but affordable given that you can buy a good soundbar at under Rs. 10,000 in India, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar is definitely looking like it will be a capable option. While genuine surround sound setups are a big draw, the space and complicated setups discourage a lot of users, who will be better served by a soundbar. That said, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar is rather large for what it is, so you will need a fair amount of mounting space right below your TV.

The soundbar is additionally compatible with Dolby Atmos, and also supports audio streaming over Google Cast and Bluetooth, the company announced at CES 2019. Sennheiser launched its Ambeo Smart headset last year, which is capable of recording 3D audio on the move. The Ambeo sub-brand by the company covers many of its upcoming 3D audio technologies, including audio recording and in the case of this soundbar, 3D virtual surround sound.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Sennheiser, Sennheiser AMBEO 3D Soundbar, CES, CES 2019
Ali Pardiwala Resident audiophile. Spoilt South Bombay brat. Would rather be on a beach somewhere, but needs the money and likes writing. More
CES 2019: Qualcomm Expands Car Computer Chip Lineup, Adds Music From Amazon
Pricee
Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Launched at CES 2019, a Glorious 13-Speaker Slab of Sound
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

iPhone
TRENDING
  1. Nubia Red Magic Review
  2. Honor 10 Lite India Launch Set for January 15, Will Be a Flipkart Exclusive
  3. Beware: 'WhatsApp Gold' Is Nothing But a Hoax
  4. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Price in India Revealed
  5. Aquaman Is Now the Highest-Grossing DC Universe Film of All-Time
  6. Xiaomi Mi A2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 13,999
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Spotted on Geekbench, January 10 Launch Tipped
  8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Character DLC Roster Leaked
  9. Dell Alienware m17 With Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU Launched at CES
  10. Corsair Launches Intel Core i9-Powered High-End Compact Gaming PCs at CES
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.