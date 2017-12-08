Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Saregama Carvaan Tamil, Carvaan Mini - M.S. Subbulakshmi Portable Bluetooth Speakers Launched

 
08 December 2017
Saregama Carvaan Tamil, Carvaan Mini - M.S. Subbulakshmi Portable Bluetooth Speakers Launched

Highlights

  • Saregama Carvaan Tamil comes with over 5,000 preloaded songs
  • Saregama Carvaan Mini - M.S. Subbulakshmi includes 251 songs
  • Both speakers come with one-year nationwide warranty

Months after bringing the retro music playback experience for its Hindi-speaking customers, Saregama India on Friday launched the Carvaan Tamil and Carvaan Mini - M.S. Subbulakshmi as its new portable Bluetooth speakers. The Saregama Carvaan Tamil is priced at Rs. 6,490, while the Carvaan Mini comes with a price tag of Rs. 2,490. Both the speakers are available for purchase from Croma and online marketplaces such as Saregama.com and Amazon.in.

Among the two new Carvaan variants, Carvaan Tamil has a collection of over 5,000 preloaded songs, including various tracks from Tamil films as well as devotional and some popular Bollywood songs. There are also vocals and instrumental music by legends such as Dr. M. Balamurlikrishna, N. Ramani, and E. Gayatri. The songs are touted to be handpicked using data analytics run on billions of records of music consumption of users across various various platforms and categories on the basis of singers, lyricists, and music composers. You can pick each of the categories available on the speaker by turning its jog-dial.

The Carvaan Tamil also comes with FM radio and USB in addition to Bluetooth connectivity. The speaker includes a battery pack that can last up to five hours.

Saregama's Carvaan Mini - M.S. Subbulakshmi, on the other hand, is preloaded with 251 songs sung by the legendary singer. The speaker also has options such as an AUX input, Bluetooth v4.1, and USB. Similar to the bigger Carvaan Tamil, the new Carvaan Mini model is claimed to deliver five hours of battery life on a single charge.

In September, Saregama launched the Carvaan Mini as the mini-version of its original Carvaan speaker with a price tag of Rs. 2,490. The speaker was debuted in Red and Blue colour options and came preloaded with a collection of 251 songs by Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, and Mukesh.

"Not only does Saregama have a huge legacy of Hindi music content, but also has an unparalleled collection of Tamil music. Hence we are delighted to launch the Tamil version of Carvaan and Carvaan Mini- M.S. Subbulakshmi to our Tamil audiences living down south," said Vikram Mehra, managing director, Saregama India, in a press statement. Mehra added that there are plans to bring its Carvaan range for other regional audiences in the coming future.

The Saregama Carvaan Tamil and the Carvaan Mini - M.S. Subbulakshmi both come with one-year doorstep warranty support across India.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Saregama Carvaan Tamil, Carvaan Mini - M.S. Subbulakshmi Portable Bluetooth Speakers Launched
 
 

