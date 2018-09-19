NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Saregama Carvaan Premium With Companion App, 52 Additional Stations Launched in India

Saregama Carvaan Premium With Companion App, 52 Additional Stations Launched in India

, 19 September 2018
Saregama Carvaan Premium consists of 5000 evergreen Hindi songs

Highlights

  • Saregama Carvaan Premium is compatible with a companion app
  • The app is available to download for free on Android and iOS
  • The Saregama Carvaan Premium is priced in India at Rs. 7,390

Saregama expanded its Carvaan portfolio by introducing a new Carvaan Premium variant in India. The speaker comes with a companion app for Android and iOS to allow users to make it easy to select songs, create playlists, and more. The new Carvaan Premium is available in a Royal Blue colour option, with a new mesh design, and comes with a price tag of Rs.7,390. This comes a month after the Saregama Mini 2.0 launch, a small Bluetooth speaker with 351 Hindi songs, and a price tag of Rs. 2,490.

The portable digital audio player comes with in-built stereo speakers and 5,000 evergreen Hindi songs. It also has 52 new stations based on heroes and heroines on which the song was picturised. The new stations dedicated to artistes like Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Rishi Kapoor etc. Carvaan Premium has AM and FM support. There's also now an AUX port for plugging in additional devices to listen to music stored on that device. The rechargeable battery is touted to last for five hours, and the company offers an All-India doorstep warranty of one year.

The Saregama Carvaan app is available for free download on the Play Store and App Store. The app allows users to view the entire list of 5,000 songs, search for a song, artiste or an album, and create playlists with your favourite songs as well. The Saregama Carvaan Premium measures 289x226 x84mm. and weighs 1.3 kilograms. You can buy the device here.

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India said in a statement, "We believe that consumer knows the best. Over the last 12 months of Carvaan, we have collected feedback from hundreds of customers. This has been the basis of Carvaan's Premium variant. We believe Carvaan and its premium variant will be the hottest gifts this Diwali."

As mentioned, the Saregama Mini 2.0 was also announced with a price tag of Rs. 2,490. The small-sized Bluetooth speaker is available in six colour options namely - Sapphire Green, Sunset Red, Regal Blue, Moonlight Black, Skyline Blue, and Mint Green colour options. It integrates 351 Hindi songs, supports Bluetooth v4.1, and has one USB port for connectivity. It sports an ABS plastic chassis, and takes four hours to fully charge. It offers 2-3 hours of playtime when fully charged.

Saregama, Saregama Carvaan Premium
