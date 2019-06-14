Sanyo Launches Nebula Series Smart TVs on Amazon, Starting Rs. 12,999

Expanding its TV portfolio, Sanyo, the Japanese consumer electronics brand, in association with Amazon India, has launched two variants of Smart LED TVs under its Nebula series. Sanyo in India is Panasonic's online brand.

The new TVs will be available to customers on Amazon.in at price-points of Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 22,999 respectively with easy financing options.

Sanyo's new Nebula series will have features such as YouTube, Netflix, Android Mirroring, In-Plane Switching (IPS) display technology. With Fast Cast and Android Mirroring, one can also seamlessly share their favourite mobile content right to the Sanyo Nebula TV.

Commenting on the launch in a press statement, Pankaj Rana - Business Chief, Sanyo, Panasonic India, said, “Sanyo is committed to making technology accessible to all, and enhancing the viewing experience. With this vision, we are delighted to introduce the Smart LED TV's under our Nebula series. Both the TVs will be available on Amazon with easy financing options. With Netflix, YouTube, IPS technology display and superior speakers, Sanyo Smart TVs are a perfect fit for viewers in today's time. With this launch, we further strengthen our commitment to provide high quality, value for money products to our Indian consumers.”

JVC this week launched six smart LED TVs in India, with prices starting from Rs. 7,499 ranging from 24 inches to 39 inches. The new TVs are available to buy on Flipkart, and have a variety of features such as smart connectivity, inbuilt Bluetooth, and more. The key launch in the range is the JVC 32N3105C, which is priced at Rs. 11,999.

Written with inputs from IANS