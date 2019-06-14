Technology News
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Sanyo Launches Nebula Series Smart TVs on Amazon, Starting Rs. 12,999

Sanyo Launches Nebula Series Smart TVs on Amazon, Starting Rs. 12,999

The new TVs will be available to customers on Amazon.in at price-points of Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 22,999

By | Updated: 14 June 2019 18:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sanyo Launches Nebula Series Smart TVs on Amazon, Starting Rs. 12,999

Expanding its TV portfolio, Sanyo, the Japanese consumer electronics brand, in association with Amazon India, has launched two variants of Smart LED TVs under its Nebula series. Sanyo in India is Panasonic's online brand.

The new TVs will be available to customers on Amazon.in at price-points of Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 22,999 respectively with easy financing options.

Sanyo's new Nebula series will have features such as YouTube, Netflix, Android Mirroring, In-Plane Switching (IPS) display technology. With Fast Cast and Android Mirroring, one can also seamlessly share their favourite mobile content right to the Sanyo Nebula TV.

Commenting on the launch in a press statement, Pankaj Rana - Business Chief, Sanyo, Panasonic India, said, “Sanyo is committed to making technology accessible to all, and enhancing the viewing experience. With this vision, we are delighted to introduce the Smart LED TV's under our Nebula series. Both the TVs will be available on Amazon with easy financing options. With Netflix, YouTube, IPS technology display and superior speakers, Sanyo Smart TVs are a perfect fit for viewers in today's time. With this launch, we further strengthen our commitment to provide high quality, value for money products to our Indian consumers.”

JVC this week launched six smart LED TVs in India, with prices starting from Rs. 7,499 ranging from 24 inches to 39 inches. The new TVs are available to buy on Flipkart, and have a variety of features such as smart connectivity, inbuilt Bluetooth, and more. The key launch in the range is the JVC 32N3105C, which is priced at Rs. 11,999.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sanyo
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Rolls Out Redesigned Search Menu With New Icons Worldwide
True Wireless Hearables Market Reaches 17.5 Million Units in Q1 2019: Counterpoint
Honor Smartphones
Sanyo Launches Nebula Series Smart TVs on Amazon, Starting Rs. 12,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. JVC Launches Six New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 7,499
  2. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb Goes on Open Sale in India at Rs. 1,299
  3. Uber Rides Get Cheaper With New Bajaj Qute Car on UberXS
  4. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5T Beta Updates Bring Fnatic Mode, Digital Wellbeing
  5. Tata Sky Unveils Room TV Service Ahead of Multi-TV Subscriber Deadline
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4 Launch Dates Tipped
  7. Xiaomi Set to Bring MIUI Update Based on Android Q in Q4 2019
  8. Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 3 5G Kernel Source Released on GitHub
  9. Netflix’s Leila Is What Dystopian Future Art Is Meant to Be
  10. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.