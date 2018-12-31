NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Samsung Working on Smaller Bixby Powered Smart Speaker: Report

Samsung Working on Smaller Bixby-Powered Smart Speaker: Report

, 31 December 2018
Highlights

  • Samsung unveiled its Bixby-powered Galaxy Home in August
  • The company is now tipped to launch a smaller variant
  • The mini version of the Galaxy Home may have fewer features

Samsung is reportedly planning a cheaper version of its Galaxy Home smart speaker powered by its voice assistant Bixby.

While the specifications of the new speaker are not yet known it may have fewer of the features of the main Galaxy Home that Samsung announced in August, SamMobile reported.

While the main Galaxy Home, which is yet to hit the market, could compete with Apple HomePod, which retails for $349, the mini Bixby-powered speaker could take on Google Home and Amazon Echo which are available for less than $200.

The mini Bixby speaker might have fewer microphones than the Galaxy Home and perhaps lack a subwoofer.

The premium Galaxy Home, which was showcased in the US during the flagship Galaxy Note 9 launch, is likely to feature eight microphones.

Elevated by three stout metal legs, the main Galaxy Home looks like a mini space capsule, wrapped in black fabric with a flat top housing touch-enabled control buttons.

The three metal legs ensures the device can be kept anywhere at home - even in a cosy corner on the floor - while other smart speakers do need a desk or tabletop.

Speculations are rife that Samsung could showcase the mini Galaxy Home at CES 2019 to be held in Las Vegas from January 8-11.

Comments

