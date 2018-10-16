Samsung on Tuesday kicked off its bunch of discounts and cashback offers under the 'Upsize Now' festive sale. Lasting until November 11, the Samsung sale brings up to 25 percent instant cashback on a range of Samsung products and an additional 15 percent cashback on purchases made through HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. There are bundled offers on the new 2018 line of televisions and air purifiers and home appliances such as washing machines and refrigerators.

The company is additionally offering top-up offers, including a 10-year no-screen burn-in warranty with Samsung QLED TVs, up to two months free subscription with select TV models, and two years of extended warranty on select Panel TVs. Notably, the ongoing offer is available on the pan-India basis, except Kerala, and is applicable on purchase of genuine products from Samsung exclusive stores, select multi-brand retail stores, modern trade stores, and major electronics stores in the country, though it can't be availed on purchases made through third-party e-commerce portals like Flipkart and Amazon.

Among other benefits during the Samsung festive sale, customers buying the latest 65-inch and above Samsung QLED TV or Family Hub Refrigerator will get a Galaxy S9+ 64GB variant worth Rs. 64,900 for free. There is also a free smart TV worth Rs. 67,900 with the 55-inch Samsung QLED TV models. Further, there are free gifts such as a home theatre worth Rs. 17,900 and soundbar worth Rs. 11,500 with 65-, 75-, and 55-inch UHD TVs by Samsung. Select TV models also come bundled with the Level U Bluetooth headphones worth Rs. 2,999.

Customers buying select Samsung refrigerators can get a 32-inch Samsung LED TV worth Rs. 23,900. Similarly, there is a Samsung Galaxy J6 bundle on the purchase of select Samsung washing machines and air purifiers. A Borosil Kit is also available with select microwave ovens, whereas free installation can be availed with Samsung air conditions.

Samsung has also announced that it is offering a zero down payment option with 10, 12, and 15 months EMI offers on select products and one plus four years of extended warranty model on Magnetron in select microwave ovens. There is also up to two months free DTH subscription on select TV models. Moreover, customers can avail 10-year no-screen burn-in warranty with Samsung QLED TVs and two years extended warranty on select Panel TVs.

You can visit the official Samsung India website to see all the latest benefits through the ongoing festive sale.

"Consumers are increasingly looking at higher value products to upgrade their lifestyles and ‘Upsize Now’ is our proposition for these consumers," said Rajeev Bhutani, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, in a press statement. "With our vast range of innovative products across categories, including Family Hub Refrigerator, Masala Sun-dry Microwaves, Wind Free Air Conditioners, the new 2018 line-up of Televisions and Washing Machines and range of Air Purifiers - all coupled with the irresistible festive offers, we are confident that we will further enhance our market leadership this festive season."

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.