Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Samsung Says It Can Remotely Disable Stolen TV Sets, Activates Function in South Africa

Samsung Says It Can Remotely Disable Stolen TV Sets, Activates Function in South Africa

Samsung said the technology aims to curb the creation of secondary markets linked to the sale of illegal goods.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 26 August 2021 13:54 IST
Samsung Says It Can Remotely Disable Stolen TV Sets, Activates Function in South Africa

Samsung said the TV Block Function is pre-loaded on all Samsung TV models

Highlights
  • Samsung revealed this after multiple TVs were stolen from its warehouses
  • It said it will keep using this technology to disable TVs remotely
  • Also said it will continue making products with “defence-grade security"

Samsung recently revealed that it can disable TV sets remotely if it found the units were stolen. It said it was introducing a new feature called Television Block Function to disable all Samsung TV sets acquired through illegal means. The feature has been activated in South Africa after several units were stolen from company warehouses during a wave of protests last month. The South Korean multinational said the TV Block Function is a security solution to ensure that television sets can only be used by those who have rightfully purchased them.

For the TV Block Function to work, the user has to connect the TV set to the Internet. Once connected, the Samsung server will identify the serial number and if found unauthorised, the blocking system will come into effect and disable all functions. However, if a customer's TV is incorrectly blocked, the user can get it restarted by sharing a proof of purchase and a valid TV license with the company at serv.manager@samsung.com.

Samsung said that the technology is aimed at curbing the creation of secondary markets linked to the sale of illegal goods. “This technology is already pre-loaded on all Samsung TV products,” the company said in a statement.

Several parts of South Africa have been rocked by protests sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma, including in his home province KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). Protests erupted in July after Zuma began serving a 15-month term for contempt of court for not attending an inquiry into corruption during his nine years in power.

Samsung said that it has activated TV Block Function on all of the TV sets stolen from its distribution centre in KZN since July 11. It said it will continue to leverage technology and develop products with “defence-grade security” and “intuitive business tools” to resolve societal challenges.

Mike Van Lier, Director of Consumer Electronics at Samsung South Africa, said the technology can have a positive impact at this time and will also be of use in the future.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, South Africa, Samsung TV block, TV Block Function
Gamescom 2021 Brings Over 40 Game Reveals at Opening Night Live; Halo Infinite, Horizon Forbidden West Get Release Dates
Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched in India: All You Need to Know

Related Stories

Samsung Says It Can Remotely Disable Stolen TV Sets, Activates Function in South Africa
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Sets First Virtual Global Fan Event TUDUM for September 25
  2. OnePlus 9RT Price, Complete Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 Laptop With 17-Hour Battery Launched in India
  4. WhatsApp Testing New Colour Scheme on Android
  5. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 12 5G Bands Launched
  6. Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro Laptops Launched in India: All Details
  7. Yahoo Shuts Down News Sites in India: Find Out Why
  8. Moto E20 Specifications and Renders Leak Online, Dual Rear Cameras Tipped
  9. Mi TV 5X Series Launched in Three Sizes in India: All Details
  10. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Older iPhone Models Become Faster if You Change Device Region to France: Report
  2. iPhone 13 Series May Cost More, to Mitigate Rise in Chip Production Costs: Report
  3. Huawei Nova Y60 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition, Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro Launched in India
  5. Gamescom 2021 Brings Over 40 Game Reveals at Opening Night Live; Halo Infinite, Horizon Forbidden West Get Release Dates
  6. UK Pursuing Data Partnerships With US, Australia, South Korea, Others to Boost Trade Post Brexit
  7. Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  8. Samsung Says It Can Remotely Disable Stolen TV Sets, Activates Function in South Africa
  9. New Drone Rules 2021: No Security Clearance Required for Registration; No Operation Licence Needed in India
  10. Man Shares Photo of 'Ever-Shrinking' Xbox Gamerpic Due to Advances in Tech, Xbox Engineering Lead Responds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com