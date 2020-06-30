Technology News
Samsung Launches The Serif, 8K and 4K QLED TVs as Part of 2020 Lineup in India

Samsung's The Serif series has a unibody design in the shape of the letter “I”

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 30 June 2020 19:12 IST
Samsung's The Serif TV doubles up as home decor

Highlights
  • The Serif is a lifestyle TV from Samsung
  • Samsung has also brought new 8K QLED TVs to India
  • It is offering two Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus smartphones on preorders

Samsung has brought its latest TVs to India. The new lineup from the Samsung which was launched in India today includes The Serif, a lifestyle TV, and the 2020 QLED 8K TVs. These new products are targeted at different audiences but are packed with features. The Serif also doubles up as home decor thanks to its unique unibody design and is a result of the collaboration between Samsung and acclaimed Parisian design duo Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.

The Serif has a unibody design in the shape of the letter “I”. Samsung claims that The Serif is designed to be more than just a television and double up as home decor to improve the aesthetics of the living space. The Serif has a metal stand which allows it to be placed anywhere in the room, the metal stand can be removed to place The Serif on a table or shelf. The Serif uses Samsung's Quantum Dot Technology and has an Active Voice Amplifier feature. It is also HDR 10+ certified and can upscale everything to 4K using its AI Upscaling technology.

The Serif also has NFC connectivity and one has to simply place or tap a smartphone to the top of the TV to connect. It is also compatible with AirPlay 2 which allows Apple device users to stream content on The Serif. Samsung has launched The Serif in three sizes 43-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch and these are priced at Rs. 83,900, Rs. 1,16,900, and Rs. 1,48,900. This lifestyle TV will be available only on Amazon, Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop and select Samsung Smart Plazas. The Serif will be available at a special price on Amazon from 8th July to 17th July 2020.

Samsung has also launched its QLED 8K TVs alongside The Serif. This year, Samsung's QLED 8K TVs bring features such as Infinity Screen (nearly 99% screen-to-body ratio), Adaptive Picture, Active Voice Amplifier, Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound+. These QLED 8K TVs comes with Real 8K Resolution, 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum Processor and Quantum HDR.

Samsung's QLED 8K TVs are available in 65-inch, 75-inch, 82-inch, and 85-inch priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh, 9.99 lakh, 14.29 lakh, and 15.79 lakh. The company has also brought 4K QLED models ranging from 43-inch to 75-inch in size, but prices aren't revealed at the moment. Samsung QLED 8K and QLED 4K models will be available at all Samsung Smart Plazas, and across online platforms, including Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop. Samsung is taking pre-bookings for the QLED 8K TV between July 1 and July 10, 2020 and will offer consumers two Samsung Galaxy S20+ smartphones with the TV.

Consumers can also avail an Rs. 15,000 cashback on QLED 8K TVs through their HDFC and ICICI cards and Federal Bank debit card. Samsung is also providing a 50 percent discount on subscriptions of OTT platforms such as ZEE5, Sony Liv & Eros Now, free subscription for Gaana Plus for one-year and Apple Music for three months. It is also offering a free subscription to Office365 along with 5GB of cloud storage.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung TV, Samsung The Serif, Samsung QLED 8K, Samsung QLED 4K
