Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Samsung The Serif 65 Inch TV With Tap View, Magic Screen Features Launched

Samsung The Serif 65-Inch TV With Tap View, Magic Screen Features Launched

Samsung The Serif 65-inch TV will most likely have the same specifications as its smaller sized models.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 July 2021 14:54 IST
Samsung The Serif 65-Inch TV With Tap View, Magic Screen Features Launched

Samsung The Serif 65-inch TV model comes with a white thick frame

Highlights
  • The Serif 65-inch TV is priced at KRW 2,790,000 (roughly Rs. 1.81 lakh)
  • Samsung currently sells 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch The Serif TVs in India
  • There is no information on international availability for 65-inch model

Samsung The Serif 65-inch is the latest TV from the company to launch in South Korea. The Serif has previously been launched in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models globally, including India. The Serif line of Samsung TVs has been designed by famous furniture designers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, to follow Samsung's theme of blending furniture and TVs, like it did with The Frame series. The new The Serif television has the same features as the smaller models, with the size being the only change.

Samsung The Serif 65-inch TV price

The Serif 65-inch model by Samsung is priced at KRW 2,790,000 (roughly Rs. 1.81 lakh). It is available for purchase in South Korea and will be available globally in the near future. For comparison, the 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models of The Serif TV are priced at Rs. 83,900, Rs. 1,16,900, and Rs. 1,48,900 respectively.

Samsung The Serif 65-inch specifications, features

While Samsung has not shared the specifications for the 65-inch model, it did state that it supports AirPlay 2 and NFC. Thanks to NFC, anyone with a Samsung Galaxy phone running Android 8.1 or later can use the Tap View function to play content from the phone on the TV by tapping the TV with their phone. These features are present on the smaller models as well.

Like the other models, it also uses Samsung's Quantum Dot Technology and has an Active Voice Amplifier feature. It is also HDR 10+ certified and can upscale everything to 4K using its AI Upscaling technology. The Samsung The Serif 65-inch TV features the ‘Magic Screen' feature where it will show various content including world-renowned works of art as well as content designed by the Bouroullec brothers, even when the TV screen is turned off.

The Serif 65-inch comes with thick bezels that are meant to give it a painting-like appearance. There seems to be a single white colour option, while some of the other models are available in a blue colour as well.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung The Serif 65 inch TV, Samsung The Serif 65 inch TV Price, Samsung The Serif 65 inch TV Specifications, Samsung The Serif, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Tom Clancy’s XDefiant Free-to-Play FPS Announced for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
Samsung Galaxy M01s Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Core Update in India: Report
Samsung The Serif 65-Inch TV With Tap View, Magic Screen Features Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Kick Off on July 25: All You Need to Know
  2. Researchers Set Internet Speed Record in Long Distance Data Transmission
  3. Redmi Note 10T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Debuts in India
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  5. Want to Check if Pegasus Spyware Targeted Your Phone? Use This Tool
  6. Boult Audio Freepods Pro With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Poco F3 GT India Launch Set for July 23 at 12 Noon
  8. Apple Music Lossless, Dolby Atmos Makes Its Way to India
  9. Facebook Pay Will Extend to Online Retailers Next Month
  10. iPhone 13 Series Tipped to Feature Apple Watch-Like Always-On Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Pegasus Spyware Signs Can Be Detected on Your Phone Using This Dedicated Tool
  2. Samsung The Serif 65-Inch TV With Tap View, Magic Screen Features Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy M01s Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Core Update in India: Report
  4. Watch: Malaysian Police Destroy Bitcoin Mining Rigs Worth Crores Using Steamroller
  5. Tom Clancy’s XDefiant Free-to-Play FPS Announced for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
  6. Jeff Bezos to Travel to Space Today Aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard: How To Watch Livestream
  7. Swiggy Raises $1.25 Billion in Funding Round Led by SoftBank Following Zomato’s IPO
  8. YouTube Acquires Indian Video Shopping App simsim, to Introduce E-Commerce Features in Future
  9. Apple Music Brings Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio to India: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Robinhood Says Its Revenue From Cryptocurrency May Decrease After Dogecoin Trading Volume Dips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com