Samsung’s The Frame TV 2021 With Customisable Bezels, 4K QLED Display Launched in India in 4 Screen Sizes

The Frame TV 2021 price starts at Rs. 61,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 June 2021 12:21 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung’s The Frame TV 2021 comes with a QLED display

Highlights
  • Samsung’s The Frame TV 2021 will go on sale in India from June 12
  • The Frame TV 2021 is 46 percent thinner over the previous generation
  • Samsung had launched its Frame TV 2021 globally in January

Samsung on Wednesday launched The Frame TV 2021 in India to build on its premium TV watching experience. The Frame TV 2021 comes in a variety of screen sizes, starting from 43 inches and going up to 65 inches. The TV features customisable bezels that can compliment its surroundings. Samsung has also offered a preloaded library of over 1,400 art pieces that can be featured on the screen when the TV is not in use. The Frame TV 2021 is 46 percent thinner over the previous model — making it appear very close to an actual picture frame.

Samsung The Frame TV 2021 price in India, launch offers

Samsung The Frame TV 2021 price in India starts at Rs. 61,990. The TV models will come in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes and will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung's official online store starting June 12. Launch offers on The Frame TV 2021 include a complimentary bezel worth up to Rs. 9,990 for customers making their purchases between June 12 and 21 and a cashback of up to Rs. 3,000 on no-cost EMIs through HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. There will also be no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months from other leading banks.

The Frame TV 2021 was launched globally in January, alongside the company's new Micro-LED and Neo QLED TVs.

Samsung The Frame TV 2021 specifications

The Frame TV 2021 from Samsung features a 4K QLED display that is claimed to offer 100 percent colour volume and is backed by the company's Quantum Dot technology. The TV carries Quantum Processor 4K that brings artificial intelligence (AI) powered upscaling capabilities and auto-optimising SpaceFit Sound settings. Although the Frame TV has a wall mount option, Samsung has also provided a height-adjustable TV stand to provide a more traditional picture frame-like experience.

Among its major USPs, The Frame TV 2021 comes with an Art Mode that allows users to select an artwork that can be featured on the screen when the TV is not in use. There is also an AI-based auto-curation technology that is claimed to recommend a particular artwork based on consumer selections. The new TV models also have increased storage space of 6GB, up from 500MB, specifically assigned to store up to 1,200 photos in UHD quality.

You can get new artwork directly through the pre-installed Art Store that has a collection of over 1,400 art pieces, each of which starts at Rs. 1,199. Samsung also allows you to subscribe to the full Art Store collection at Rs. 299 a month.

If you don't want to place an artwork, The Frame TV 2021 also lets you upload and display your photographs via the SmartThings app or a USB flash drive. There are five different mat layout options and a palette of 16 different colours to let you customise your photos. You can also change the bezel colour and style.

The Frame TV 2021 comes with the One Connect Box that is paired with a single, translucent cable to deliver a clutter-free experience of connecting peripherals such as a set-top box or a gaming console. Samsung has also provided motion and brightness sensors to auto-adjust your viewing experience based on the environment.

Similar to other smart TVs, The Frame TV 2021 comes with Bixby and Alexa voice assistants. It also lets you watch two screens simultaneously using a preloaded Multi View option. Further, you can enable Music Wall visualisations to add ambience to your room while playing music through your headphones or using your smartphone's speaker.

The Frame TV comes with AirPlay 2 support to let you stream content from an Apple device. Additionally, the TV has Samsung TV Plus access to offer livestreaming TV content.

Samsung has bundled the Frame TV 2021 with its One Remote that has a self-charging battery — paired with a solar cell technology. The TV also comes in an eco-packaging that can be recreated into items such as a cat house or a bookshelf.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Smart Devices Get Pandemic Boost in US Households, Deloitte Survey Shows
