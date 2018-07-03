Samsung has unveiled the next generation of its The Frame TV, which now features added customisation and artwork options. When the electronics giant had introduced 'The Frame', it was touted to be a television set that doubles up as a work of art when it's not being used. The same TV has been enhanced for 2018 with an updated art user interface, making it easier for buyers to select art collections. Notably, there is no 43-inch model this year, so you can choose between the 55-inch and 65-inch variants.

The new Frame TV from Samsung sports a 4K UHD screen like the previous variant. But, it comes with HDR10+, an upgrade over HDR Pro that the original model arrived with. Similar to Samsung's 2018 QLED TV line, The Frame 2018 comes with new smart capabilities that make it easier to set up the new TV and access content. With Effortless Log-in feature, you can transfer your Wi-Fi and Samsung account details from your smartphone to the TV via Bluetooth without having to remember or re-type in the password.

The Samsung Frame TV for 2018 comes with Bixby, meaning you can use voice commands to watch shows and control compatible home devices like smart light, soundbars, and more via Samsung's SmartThings IoT dashboard. Also, Samsung's proprietary Smart Hub menu enables consumers to navigate across streaming services, consoles and live TV while the Universal Guide curates content based TV watchers' unique tastes.

The key idea behind the Frame TV is that it acts as an art display when it is not being used as a regular TV. Users can browse through photographs, paintings, drawings, and more gathered from prominent museums, archives, and artists from around the world. Also, individual works of art can be bought, or users can get a subscription to the Samsung Art Store for $4.99 (roughly Rs. 300) a month. Notably, new subscribers get one month free.

The TV uses motion and brightness sensors to adjust the picture output to ensure better approximations of all the high-resolution artworks. The 2018 The Frame TV model is equipped with four magnetic bezel options (Black, Beige Wood, Walnut, and White) to suit the decor of your home. The 2018 model has the 'One Invisible Connection', a single slim and translucent cable that transmits both power and AV data to the TV, eliminates the clutter of cords beneath the TV and the need to place the TV near data or power outlets.

The new Frame TV is available in the US on Samsung's official site and will be available at other retailers this month. In terms of price, the 55-inch Frame TV costs $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,37,100), and the 65-inch version is available for $2,700 (roughly Rs. 1,85,200).

Dave Das, Senior Vice President of Consumer Electronics for Samsung Electronics America, said, "We designed The Frame for consumers who love the function of a big, beautiful 4K UHD TV but struggle to design their room around an empty black screen when the TV is turned off."