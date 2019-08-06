Technology News
loading
  Samsung 55 Inch The Frame TV, Smart 7 in 1 TV Range Launched in India

Samsung 55-Inch The Frame TV, Smart 7-in-1 TV Range Launched in India

Samsung The Frame 55-inch TV is priced in India at Rs. 1,19,999 and will be available Flipkart and Samsung’s official online starting August 12.

By | Updated: 6 August 2019 16:31 IST
Samsung 55-Inch The Frame TV, Smart 7-in-1 TV Range Launched in India

Samsung’s new TV range will be available online exclusively

Highlights
  • 32-inch Samsung Smart 7-in-1 TV is priced in India at Rs. 22,500
  • 40-inch Samsung Smart 7-in-1 TV is priced in India at Rs. 33,900
  • The Frame TV will be listed with an easy no-cost EMI of Rs. 4,999

Samsung has now launched a new The Frame TV, and two new Smart 7-in-1 TVs in India. The new TVs will be available online only - i.e., The Frame and 32-inch Smart 7-in-1 TV will be sold exclusively on Flipkart and Samsung Shop, while the 40-inch Smart 7-in-1 TV will be available on Amazon, Samsung Shop. The price of the new Smart 7-in-1 TV range starts at Rs. 22,500, while the 55-inch The Frame TV will be available online at Rs. 1,19,999.

Samsung The Frame, Smart 7-in-1 TVs price in India

Samsung The Frame 55-inch TV is priced in India at Rs. 1,19,999 and will be available on Flipkart and Samsung's official online store starting August 12. It will be listed with an easy no-cost EMI of Rs. 4,999 on Flipkart.

The 32-inch Samsung Smart 7-in-1 TV is priced in India at Rs. 22,500 and is available on Flipkart and Samsung Shop. Launch offers include no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 999. It is currently listed on the Samsung Shop for Rs. 17,990. Lastly, the 40-inch Samsung Smart 7-in-1 TV is priced in India at Rs. 33,900, and will be available on Amazon India and Samsung Shop. It will go on sale in the fourth week of August.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame TV

The Frame has a 55-inch QLED display, and its big USP is that it can transform the TV into a picture frame that can show 1,000+ artworks from around the world. The TV offers great detail with 100 percent colour volume, and has in-built motion and brightness sensors. The Art Mode on the TV displays digital pieces of art that you can access through the Art Store. Users can get access to a growing library of artwork from world renowned institutions by selecting pieces individually or signing up for a membership to get unlimited access.

The Frame TV has the ability to adjust the screen brightness based on the ambient, and supports Samsung's Quantum Dot technology as well as HDR 10+. It supports Bixby and Google Assistant voice assistants for voice control, and can connect wirelessly with smart devices and make them work together with the SmartThings App and One Remote Control. It also supports AirPlay 2 for streaming or sharing content from Apple devices to The Frame effortlessly.

Samsung Smart 7-in-1 range of TVs

Samsung Smart 7-in-1 TV range comes in 32-inch (1366x768 pixels) and 40-inch display sizes with Hyper Real picture engine. They come with a Content Guide that shows and recommends content and prebuilt video-on-demand apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5. It also comes with features such as Personal Computer that allows one to transform the television to one's own personal computer. Users can remotely access their laptop or personal computer from any location over internet. The Smart 7-in-1 TV is secured by multi-layered Knox, and provides seamless access to Microsoft Office 365 services over cloud.

Samsung Smart TV main Samsung Smart 7-in-1 range of TVs

Samsung Smart 7-in-1 range of TVs

It offers a new virtual music system feature, allowing consumers to choose from a library of skins with different colour options, and the ability to transfer data from a smartphone automatically and wirelessly without an Internet connection on to the USB drive connected to the TV which is password protected. It also supports live cast and screen mirroring as well. It comes with two HDMI ports and one USB port.

Comments

Honor Smartphones
Samsung 55-Inch The Frame TV, Smart 7-in-1 TV Range Launched in India
