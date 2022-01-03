Samsung ahead of CES announced its 2022 smart TV lineup, boasting of Micro LED, New QLED, and Lifestyle series, along with a new lineup of soundbars. The new smart TVs and soundbar feature Dolby Atmos support. The company alongside introduced a new Smart Hub for its 2022 smart TVs that it claims "enables smart content curation, cloud gaming, video calls, on-screen multitasking, NFTs management and more." One of the main features of the Smart Hub is the Gaming Hub that lets players stream games from a handful of cloud gaming services. Samsung's also introduced its 2022 Eco Remote, which uses radio waves from the router to charge itself.

Through a press release, Samsung announced owners of its 2022 smart TVs will be able to use the Smart Hub's Gaming Hub to play games using Nvidia GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and Utomik game streaming services. Samsung also stated that players would benefit from faster game loading using the Gaming Hub on Samsung smart TVs launching in 2022. With Microsoft said to soon launch a smart TV app for Xbox Game Pass, it could also arrive on Samsung's Gaming Hub sometime soon. The new Smart Hub will also let users switch to Media and Ambient modes, apart from Gaming.

As per a report by The Verge, the Gaming Hub will also let users play their HDMI-connected consoles along with the game streaming services. Essentially, this will let users play cloud games and console games with a single controller — with both PlayStation and Xbox controllers supported from the start.

Samsung's gaming product director Mike Lucero told the Verge that it is "working with partners to bring their best levels of service to our platform." He added "We will be announcing details as we get closer to launch." It remains unclear whether the new Gaming Hub functionality would be available on existing TVs but Lucero mentioned that "We are starting with our 2022 models and are working to make the Gaming Hub available to even more Samsung customers."

Samsung also announced three new lineups of smart TVs ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. First of these is the Micro LED smart TV range. It comes in three display sizes — 110-inch, 101-inch, and 89-inch. This range of smart TVs feature 100 percent DCI and Adobe RGB colour gamut and have a 99.99 percent screen-to-body ratio. The displays have 4K resolutions at up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is also touting features like Art Mode and Multi View.

The second lineup introduced is the Neo QLED smart TVs that feature new Neo Quantum processors. They also feature EyeComfort mode that automatically adjusts the screen's brightness and tone, based on the surroundings. Other features include a Real Depth Enhancer and Shape Adaptive Light tech to enhance brightness, accuracy, and overall picture quality. They also get 8K resolution displays and OTS Pro, an improved version of Object Tracking Sound. Finally, Samsung detailed some of its 2022 Lifestyle range of smart TVs, which will feature models in three sub-ranges — Frame (ranging from 32- to 85-inch models), Serif (ranging from 43- to 65-inch models), and Sero (with a new vertical Multi View feature).

Furthermore, Samsung has also introduced a new lineup of soundbars. They feature updated Q Symphony surround sound experience and wireless Dolby Atmos. It briefly detailed the HW-S800B Ultra Slim Soundbar, said to redefine the slim category by integrating passive radiator technology into the sub-woofer for improved bass. It features top-firing speaker channels, and measures 1.6 inches in depth.

Samsung is also touting a new Watch Together app, that will let friends and families video chat while watching content. Earlier this week, Samsung announced the NFT Aggregation Platform that will let users search, browse, and buy NFTs directly from its Smart TVs. Users will be able to preview the NFTs as well as read about its creator and creation story behind the tokens. Users who own NFTs will be able to showcase them on Samsung smart TVs.

Samsung's 2022 Eco Remote uses a solar panel, radio waves, and a USB type-C port for charging

Photo Credit: The Verge/ Samsung

A report by The Verge mentions that Samsung has reworked its Eco Remote. Like the previous Eco Remotes, it can still be charged with solar energy. The 2022 Eco Remote can now be charged using the radio waves from a Wi-Fi router using radio-frequency (RF) harvesting capabilities. Apart from this, the Eco Remote can be charged using outdoor or indoor lighting, or via the USB type-C port.