Samsung Smart Monitor M5, Smart Monitor M7 With Samsung DeX, Pre-Installed OTT Apps Launched in India

Samsung Smart Monitor M5 has a full-HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, while the Smart Monitor M7 has a 4K display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 April 2021 15:10 IST
Samsung Smart Monitor M5, Smart Monitor M7 With Samsung DeX, Pre-Installed OTT Apps Launched in India

Samsung Smart Monitors have slim bezels on three sides

Highlights
  • Samsung Smart Monitor M5 and M7 come with 250 nits of peak brightness
  • Both the Smart Monitor M5 and M7 support HDR10
  • Samsung Smart Monitor M7 has a 4K display at 32 inches

Samsung Smart Monitor M5 and Smart Monitor M7 have launched in India. The Smart Monitor M5 has a 27-inch display, while the Smart Monitor M7 has a 32-inch display. Samsung calls its Smart Monitor ‘Do-It-All' screens as they allow you to watch Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV and other OTT apps without having to connect it with a PC or laptop. They also support Samsung DeX functionality, allowing Samsung smartphone users to get a desktop-like experience.

Samsung Smart Monitor M5, Samsung Smart Monitor M7: Price in India

Samsung Smart Monitor M5 is priced at Rs. 28,000 but is available at Rs. 21,999 for a limited time. The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 is priced at Rs. 57,000 but is currently available at Rs. 36,999. Both monitors can be purchased via Samsung Shop (M5, M7), Amazon, and leading retail stores.

Samsung Smart Monitor M5, Samsung Smart Monitor M7: Specifications, features

As mentioned earlier, Samsung Smart Monitor M5 has a 27-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display and the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 has a 32-inch 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) display. Both have a VA panel with 16:9 aspect ratio, 250 nits of peak brightness, 8ms (GtG) response time, HDR10 support, 3,000:1 contrast ratio, and 178-degree viewing angles. The Samsung Smart Monitors come with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

Both the M5 and M7 have Samsung's Flicker-Free technology, Eye Saver mode, Game mode, HDMI-CEC, adaptive picture, and Auto Source Switch+ feature. They run on Samsung's Tizen 5.5 OS with support for Samsung SmartThings app. They also come with ConnectShare 2.0 and sound mirroring. The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 and M7 come with two HDMI ports, three USB ports, Bluetooth v4.2, and Wi-Fi built-in. They also come with built-in two-channel speakers.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 and M7 allow you to watch Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV and other OTT apps without requiring a PC or a laptop connection. Users can also remotely connect the monitors with their office PC and edit documents using Microsoft 365. With Samsung DeX support, compatible Samsung smartphone users can have a desktop-like experience by connecting their phones to the monitors.

The stand for the Samsung Smart Monitor M5 and M7 allows for tilt adjustment, and the monitors can also be wall-mounted. The power supply is internal for both monitors. The M5 weighs 3.6kg without the stand while the M7 weighs 5.4kg without the stand.

Following the launch, Samsung said that it was confident of becoming the number 1 player in the premium monitors segment (27 inches and above) in India, and double its market share in the particular size range from 20 percent to 40 percent of its monitor business this year. The company said that it registered a growth of 60 percent in overall monitors and 40 percent in the premium monitors segment in 2020, and expects to grow by 140 percent in overall monitors and by 150 percent in the premium segment.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Smart Monitor M5, Samsung Smart Monitor M5 Price in India, Samsung Smart Monitor M5 Specifications, Samsung Smart Monitor M7, Samsung Smart Monitor M7 Price in India, Samsung Smart Monitor M7 Specifications, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung iTest Lets Users Experience Galaxy-Like Android OS on iPhone
Google Search Now Prioritises In-Depth Research When Ranking Product Reviews With Latest Update

