Samsung Smart Monitor M5 and Smart Monitor M7 have launched in India. The Smart Monitor M5 has a 27-inch display, while the Smart Monitor M7 has a 32-inch display. Samsung calls its Smart Monitor ‘Do-It-All' screens as they allow you to watch Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV and other OTT apps without having to connect it with a PC or laptop. They also support Samsung DeX functionality, allowing Samsung smartphone users to get a desktop-like experience.

Samsung Smart Monitor M5, Samsung Smart Monitor M7: Price in India

Samsung Smart Monitor M5 is priced at Rs. 28,000 but is available at Rs. 21,999 for a limited time. The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 is priced at Rs. 57,000 but is currently available at Rs. 36,999. Both monitors can be purchased via Samsung Shop (M5, M7), Amazon, and leading retail stores.

Samsung Smart Monitor M5, Samsung Smart Monitor M7: Specifications, features

As mentioned earlier, Samsung Smart Monitor M5 has a 27-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display and the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 has a 32-inch 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) display. Both have a VA panel with 16:9 aspect ratio, 250 nits of peak brightness, 8ms (GtG) response time, HDR10 support, 3,000:1 contrast ratio, and 178-degree viewing angles. The Samsung Smart Monitors come with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

Both the M5 and M7 have Samsung's Flicker-Free technology, Eye Saver mode, Game mode, HDMI-CEC, adaptive picture, and Auto Source Switch+ feature. They run on Samsung's Tizen 5.5 OS with support for Samsung SmartThings app. They also come with ConnectShare 2.0 and sound mirroring. The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 and M7 come with two HDMI ports, three USB ports, Bluetooth v4.2, and Wi-Fi built-in. They also come with built-in two-channel speakers.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 and M7 allow you to watch Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV and other OTT apps without requiring a PC or a laptop connection. Users can also remotely connect the monitors with their office PC and edit documents using Microsoft 365. With Samsung DeX support, compatible Samsung smartphone users can have a desktop-like experience by connecting their phones to the monitors.

The stand for the Samsung Smart Monitor M5 and M7 allows for tilt adjustment, and the monitors can also be wall-mounted. The power supply is internal for both monitors. The M5 weighs 3.6kg without the stand while the M7 weighs 5.4kg without the stand.

Following the launch, Samsung said that it was confident of becoming the number 1 player in the premium monitors segment (27 inches and above) in India, and double its market share in the particular size range from 20 percent to 40 percent of its monitor business this year. The company said that it registered a growth of 60 percent in overall monitors and 40 percent in the premium monitors segment in 2020, and expects to grow by 140 percent in overall monitors and by 150 percent in the premium segment.

