Technology News
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Samsung’s 2019 QLED TV Lineup Will Come With Ambient Mode That Will Display Art, Other Information

Samsung’s 2019 QLED TV Lineup Will Come With Ambient Mode That Will Display Art, Other Information

, 20 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung’s 2019 QLED TV Lineup Will Come With Ambient Mode That Will Display Art, Other Information

The function was first seen on The Frame TV from Samsung

Highlights

  • Samsung’s 2019 QLED TV lineup will have an ambient mode
  • The feature is similar to what we’ve seen on The Frame TV
  • The ambient mode displays art, weather, news, and more

The idea of an ‘ambient mode' exists on smartphone screens already, and the concept lends itself well to the product. However, ambient mode on TVs isn't quite as widespread an idea, apart from products such as The Frame TV from Samsung. The TV has an ambient mode that displays art, photographs and other information even when the TV isn't in use, doubling up as a large frame. Samsung has now announced that it will be introducing similar features for its entire 2019 QLED TV lineup.

Just like on the Samsung The Frame TV, the 2019 lineup from Samsung will now fear an ambient mode, which keeps the screen active even after it has been switched off. According to a press release by Samsung, the feature will allow 2019 QLED TVs to display content such as news headlines, weather updates, photos, music, and art even when the TV isn't in use.

The new mode is available now for all compatible TVs in the range, and Samsung has collaborated with artists and art curators to offer a collection of images and artwork for the initial rollout. These include Tali Lennox as well as Scholten & Baijings, and artwork from these sources will be available on the TVs in ambient mode.

While this new feature for the current lineup adds to the functionality, the TVs are of course part of a range that has been praised for performance with its primary functionalities as a smart TV. At CES this year, the company unveiled its flagship 98-inch 8K QLED TV, along with other smaller-sized and more realistically affordable options.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung The Frame TV, Samsung QLED TV
Ali Pardiwala Resident audiophile. Spoilt South Bombay brat. Would rather be on a beach somewhere, but needs the money and likes writing. More
Google Unveils Search Changes to Placate EU
HP Launches New Envy, ProBook Series Laptops, Unveils Reverb VR Headset
Smart TV
Samsung’s 2019 QLED TV Lineup Will Come With Ambient Mode That Will Display Art, Other Information
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Go Launched in India, Xiaomi's Most Affordable Smartphone Yet
  2. Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Get MIUI Beta Testing Programme
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  4. Honor 10i With Kirin 710 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Unveiled
  5. Samsung Galaxy A40 With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in Europe
  6. Xiaomi's True Wireless 'Redmi AirDots' Earbuds Cost Just Over Rs. 1000
  7. New iPad Air, iPad mini With Apple Pencil Support Launched
  8. PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.5 Release Date Confirmed, Here's What's New
  9. Google Stadia Specs Reveal Custom AMD GPU, 16GB RAM, SSD Cloud Storage
  10. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.