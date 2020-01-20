Consumer appliance giant Samsung has announced exclusive offers for its consumers on account of Republic Day. The South Korean company is offering different offers on its televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, and microwave ovens. Additionally, it is also offering 15 percent cash back and Easy EMI schemes valid till January 31, 2020. Samsung is offering assured gifts on purchases of products such as QLED TVs, 4K UHD TVs, and convection microwave ovens. It is also offering finance offers on refrigerators, washing machines and air-conditioners. The company is also offering up to 15 percent cashback with Axis Bank, Federal Bank, and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

As a part of the ongoing offer, consumers purchasing certain models of Samsung OLED and 4K UHD TVs will get assured gifts. The assured gifts on offer include the Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB variant priced at Rs. 76,900, Galaxy A50s 4GB RAM variant priced at Rs. 19,999, Galaxy M30 6GB RAM variant priced at Rs. 16,999, Galaxy A10s 2GB RAM variant priced at Rs. 8,499 and Samsung's U Flex Headphones worth Rs. 3,799. Consumers can also avail a 30-day free subscription for Zee 5.

Buyers also have the option to choose Samsung's My Samsung My EMI service which lets the user choose EMI and down payment as per their budget on select appliances. Samsung is also offering Flexi EMI allowing buyers to avail a flexible monthly EMI based on the screen size they purchase. It also bundles 2 years warranty (1+1 extended warranty on the display panel) and free 10-year No Screen Burn In Warranty on select models purchased between till January 31, 2020.

Samsung is also offering a free Borosil Kit on purchase of a 28L Convection Microwave Oven or above and is offering a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity. Samsung is also offering 2-year warranty on select air conditioners.

So, if you are in the market for a big appliance, you may want to take a look at what Samsung has on offer.