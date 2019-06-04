Technology News
  Samsung Launches 'World's First QLED 8K TV' in India, Starting at Rs. 10,99,900

Samsung Launches 'World's First QLED 8K TV' in India, Starting at Rs. 10,99,900

Apart from QLED 8K, the company also updated its QLED TVs for 2019.

Updated: 4 June 2019 14:34 IST
Samsung Launches 'World's First QLED 8K TV' in India, Starting at Rs. 10,99,900

Samsung's QLED 8K TV is currently available only in a single size in the country

  • World’s first 8K TV launched by Samsung
  • QLED 8K TVs come in 4 different sizes
  • Prices start at Rs. 10,99,900

Samsung India on Tuesday announced the launch of the "world's first QLED 8K TV" in the country, the Samsung QLED 8K TV. This is a new industry benchmark in TV technology and is targeted at luxury homes. Of course, the key highlight of the TV is its real 8K Resolution, 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K, and Quantum HDR, as they all work in tandem to give a 'stunning 8K experience.' There are four sizes on offer for the Samsung QLED 8K TVs; 98-inch (247 cm), 82-inch (207 cm), 75-inch (189cm) and 65-inch (163 cm) that come with 33 million pixels, four times the resolution of 4K UHD TVs and 16 times the resolution of full-HD TVs, allowing for an immersive viewing experience.

The Samsung QLED 8K TVs have been priced at Rs. 10,99,900 for the 75-inch, Rs. 16,99,900 for the 82-inch and Rs. 59,99,900 for the 98-inch. At the moment, only the 98-inch model will be made available to order, while the price for the 65-inch (available for purchase in July) will be announced shortly.

One of the key highlights of the new TVs is 8K AI Upscaling powered by the Quantum Processor 8K, which ensures that whether a user is watching content through HDMI, USB or even a set-top box, the content will be upscaled in 8K resolution regardless of the native resolution. So that's the magic of this TV, as we don't even have much 8K content available, but the TV can simply transform content to 8K resolution irrespective of their original resolution, to deliver improved brightness, optimized sound and better overall output.

The new TVs come with voice commands that let consumers control their TV from across the room. There's Bixby 2.0 as well as Google Assistant to access content with the help of voice commands. The Far Field Voice Capability makes sure that you don't need the TV remote near to you to make voice commands. Apart from this, the new TVs also come with support for Apple AirPlay 2 that enables consumers to mirror and play content from the Apple devices directly to their Samsung QLED TVs.

There's an Ambient Mode feature as well that will turn the QLED 8K into a piece of art while it hangs on the wall. All this is achieved with a no-gap wall mount which allows the TV to blend in with the interior of the house.

Apart from the QLED 8K range, Samsung has also updated its QLED TV lineup for 2019. The 65-inch Q90 model is priced at Rs. 3,99,900, while the Q80 models are priced from Rs. 2,09,900 (55-inch) to Rs. 6,49,900 (75-inch) . The Q70 models are priced from Rs. 1,69,900 (55-inch) to Rs. 2,79,900 (65-inch), while the Q60 models are priced from Rs. 94,900 (43-inch) to Rs. 7,49,900 (82-inch). These models will be available for purchase starting in June 2019.

Both the Samsung QLED 8K and QLED TV range will be available to purchase from all leading Samsung Smart Plazas, consumer electronic stores and across online platforms, including Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung QLED 8K, Samsung QLED
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

Samsung Launches 'World's First QLED 8K TV' in India, Starting at Rs. 10,99,900
