Television bezels are on the way to being a non-requirement, as has been suitably demonstrated by South Korean electronics giant Samsung. Confirming what was earlier leaked, Samsung has launched a new television which is almost entirely bezel-less, offering a glimpse into the future of television design and aesthetics. The Samsung Q950TS 8K QLED television has been unveiled at CES 2020, along with new curved gaming monitors as part of the Odyssey range with sizes ranging from 27 inches to 49 inches.

Samsung's big launch at CES from its television division is undoubted the Q950TS television, which is an 8K QLED TV with a nearly bezel-less design. The TV is claimed by Samsung to have a 99 percent screen-to-body ratio - significantly higher than anything else on the market right now. It had earlier been reported that Samsung would launch a truly bezel-less television, and the final product does come close to this vision.

Apart from being an 8K QLED TV with such a high screen-to-body ratio, the new Q950TS television also has a slim design which is said to be only 15mm thick for the entire display panel. Images of the television show that it will have a stand attached at the back, with a thin strip of non-screen space at the bottom.

The TV will also have Samsung's new Quantum Processor 8K for image processing and upscaling, true 8K resolution, the Tizen smart interface, and better sound. Not much else is known about the television including pricing and sizes available, but it's likely that the TV will only be available in sizes of 75 inches and above.

The Odyssey G9 has a 49-inch 5120x1440-pixel screen

Samsung has also launched the new Odyssey G9 and Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitors. While the Odyssey G7 is available in 27-inch and 32-inch screen sizes, the Odyssey G9 is a massive 49-inch monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 5120x1440 pixels. Both options have 1000R curvatures for what Samsung claims is a more immersive gaming experience.

The South Korean company had a lot of announcements at the kick off of CES 2020 apart from the launch of its flagship TV and gaming monitors. Samsung also announced a new privacy app for its smart TVs for users to see what data is being collected and offer an easy way to opt out, as reported by Engadget.

Other announcements from Samsung include new screen sizes for The Frame and The Wall televisions, as well as news that the company's unique rotating Sero TV - which can be used horizontally and vertically - will go on sale outside South Korea this year.