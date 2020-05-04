Technology News
Samsung Opens Booking for Smart TVs and Home Appliances; Offers Cashbacks, Extended Warranty, No-Cost EMIs

Customers can pre-book products on Samsung Shop till May 8. Buyers will get up to 15 percent cashback with HDFC debit and credit cards.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 May 2020 17:40 IST
Buyers can pre-book products like Samsung Smart TVs, QLED 8K TVs, QLED 4K TVs

Highlights
  • Samsung is offering 1+1 extended warranty on televisions
  • It is offering 10-12 year motor warranty on washing machines
  • Samsung promises express deliveries after lockdown

Samsung has opened orders for various household electronics and announced cashbacks and no-cost EMI option on its Smart TV range, and digital appliance portfolio to encourage people to start shopping again as the COVID-19 lockdown tapers off. The company says that it has started taking pre-bookings on Samsung Shop online, and deliveries will begin as soon as restrictions are lifted from different parts of the country.

The home ministry has announced relaxations in e-commerce selling in green and orange zones. Because of this, online sites like Amazon, Flipkart, and others have started selling non-essential commodities to select pin codes in the country. Samsung has followed suit to begin a scattered comeback until all retail shops are allowed to open

The Korean giant says that customers can pre-book products on Samsung Shop till May 8. Buyers can pre-book products like Smart TVs, QLED 8K TVs, QLED 4K TVs, convertible 5-in-1 and curd maestro refrigerators, steam clean washing machines, smart ovens with masala and sun dry, tandoor and slim fry technologies. Customers who pre-book will get up to 15 percent cashback with HDFC debit and credit cards, and no-cost EMIs with long term finance options of up to 18 months.

The company notes that customers are entitled to cashback even if they do not opt for EMI-based finance options. Samsung also promises express deliveries from the nearest Samsung Authorised Retailer, following all standard safety procedures, as soon as the restrictions are lifted by the authorities in different parts of the country.

Apart from this, Samsung TVs will come with 1+1 extended warranty on the panel and 30-day free trial of Zee5 Premium. The company is offering 10-year ceramic warranty, free Borosil kit and 5-year magnetron warranty on smart ovens. Pre-booked refrigerators come with 10-year warranty on digital inverter compressor; while washing machines come with 10 to 12 year motor warranty. Lastly, air conditioners come with free installation offer, 5-year condenser warranty, 5-year PCB controller warranty and free AC gas recharge offer.

LG introduced similar cashbacks and warranty extensions on home appliances and TV for pre-booking during the lockdown period. Bookings for LG G8X ThinQ have also begun, and Xiaomi has also started selling its smartphones online. While orders have started, deliveries will still take some time to back back to the earlier levels we had in India.

Buying a budget TV online? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Smart TV, Washing MAchines, COVID 19, Coronavirus, Refrigerators
