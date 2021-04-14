Technology News
Samsung Neo QLED TV Range Debuts in India With 8K and 4K Variants, Pricing Starts From Rs. 99,990

Samsung Neo QLED TV sizes range from 50-inch to 85-inch.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 April 2021 18:02 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung India

Samsung Neo QLED TV range uses Quantum Mini-LED as the light source

Highlights
  • Samsung Neo QLED TV lineup is available in five different sizes
  • The smart TV range was unveiled in January
  • Samsung Neo QLED TV range comes in 4K and 8K options

Samsung Neo QLED TV lineup has been launched in India. The new range of smart TVs by the South Korean company comes with all-new display panels that are backed by Quantum Mini-LED light source and Neo Quantum Processors. Samsung Neo QLED TVs also come in 8K and 4K variants as well as have five different sizes, starting from 50-inch to 85-inch. The Neo QLED TV lineup was initially unveiled by Samsung at its pre-CES 2021 virtual event earlier this year.

Samsung Neo QLED TV price in India, launch offers

Samsung Neo QLED TV price in India starts from Rs. 99,990. The Neo QLED 8K TVs will be available in two models, namely the QN800A in 75-inch size and the QN900A in 85-inch. In contrast, the Neo QLED 4K TV lineup has debuted with the QN85A model that has 75-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch screen-size options and the QN90A in 85-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, and 50-inch sizes.

The new models in the Neo QLED TV range will be available through Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung India online store, and all leading consumer electronic stores in the country.

In terms of launch offers, customers pre-booking select Neo QLED TVs will be entitled to receive complimentary Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE, cashback of up to Rs. 20,000, and EMIs starting from Rs. 1,990. These offers will be available through the Samsung India online store between April 15–18. However, the same offers will also be available through Flipkart, Amazon, and various retail stores from April 19.

Exact details on when the Samsung Neo QLED TVs will be available for purchase in India are yet to be revealed.

Samsung unveiled the Neo QLED TVs at its pre-CES 2021 conference in January and announced their global debut in March.

Samsung Neo QLED TV specifications

Samsung Neo QLED TV comes in five different sizes — 85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, and 50-inch. These have 8K and 4K versions. However, irrespective of the screen size and resolution, all the TVs under the Neo QLED TV lineup have Quantum Mini LEDs as the backlighting source. These LEDs are 40 times smaller than regular LEDs, that allows the display to produce fine light and contrast levels, the company said. The Neo QLED TV lineup also has Quantum Matrix technology that is claimed to offer balanced lighting.

Samsung has provided its proprietary Neo Quantum Processor to power the Neo QLED TVs. The processing chip comes with upscaling capabilities and is claimed to optimise picture quality to 4K and 8K output regardless of input quality. The new TV lineup also has a Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ feature that allows users to play PC and console games with a Super Ultra-Wide Game View and a dedicated Game Bar. There is also an Auto Low Latency Mode to reduce the lag and remove tearing and stuttering experiences.

In addition to gaming-focussed features, the Neo QLED TV lineup has features such as Object Tracking Sound Pro and SpaceFit Sound to deliver a room-filled audio experience.

The Neo QLED 8K TVs in the lineup come with an Infinity One Design that brings a nearly bezel-less screen for immersive viewing. The 8K models are also attachable to the company's Slim One Connect box that works as a unified cable management system.

Moreover, customers purchasing Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs will receive a two-year warranty on the panels and a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty.

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Neo QLED TV Price in India, Samsung Neo QLED TV Specifications, Samsung Neo QLED TV QN800A, Samsung Neo QLED TV QN900A, Samsung Neo QLED TV QN85A, Samsung Neo QLED TV QN90A, Samsung Neo QLED TV, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Motorola Teases Launch of Two ‘G Series’ Phones in India: Here’s What to Expect

