  Samsung Unveils Premium 'LED for Home' Screen Range in India, Price Starts at Rs. 1 Crore

, 18 September 2018
Aiming to change the in-home entertainment space, Samsung India on Tuesday launched the 'LED for Home' range in the country. The new home screen range is priced between Rs. 1 crores and Rs. 3.5 crores. The series comes in sizes of 110-inch (full-HD), 130-inch (full-HD), 220-inch (ultra-HD), and 260-inch (ultra-HD).

Also called Active LED, the first-of-its kind LED is aimed at high net-worth individuals, working professionals, and millennials who prefer a cinematic experience on a super-premium screen.

"This latest device is a consequence of us listening to our customers and understanding their wants and needs. We are dedicated in providing consumers with a wide range of cutting-edge display experiences," Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

LED for Home comes with the HDR Picture Refinement Technology that brings together true-to-life imagery and clear visibility, which stays uniform and unaffected by ambient light in the surroundings.

The Active LED is low maintenance and delivers long-lasting performance with a lifespan of over 100,000 hours, said the company. It added that the display can be made to fit any unique home setting due to its modular configuration and device agnostic features. Owing to the Modular Formation Technology, users can customise the screen size and shape to fit into any desired location.

Further reading: Samsung
