Samsung has announced its ‘Home, Festive Home' offers that provide interested shoppers discounts on home appliances like televisions, refrigerators, and more. As customers shop for Diwali, Samsung is giving them an opportunity to a cashback of up to Rs. 20,000 and a chance to get free smartphones with their purchases. This ‘Home, Festive Home' offer period has started and is valid till November 20, 2020. Customers can get a Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy A21s, or Galaxy A31 with their television purchases.

Samsung ‘Home, Festive Home' offers

During the offer period, customers who purchase 85-inch, 82-inch, and 75-inch models of Samsung QLED 8K TV range, will get a Samsung Galaxy Fold that was launched back in February of last year. The phone is currently going for Rs. 1,73,999.

On purchasing a 75-inch and above QLED TV model, customers will get a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra that is currently priced at Rs. 97,999. The 55-inch QLED and 65-inch UHD TV models will get you a Samsung Galaxy A21s that is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB RAM variant. The company has not shared which variant will be given with the TV.

Customers who purchase 65-inch QLED, QLED 8K, and 70-inch and above Crystal 4K UHD TV models from Samsung will get the Samsung Galaxy A31. The phone is priced at Rs. 19,999 in the country.

Further, Samsung is also giving customers a chance to get up to Rs. 20,000 cashback with easy EMI options starting from Rs. 990. You also get three-year warranty (1+2 year extended warranty) on panels as well as a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty on QLED TVs. Samsung is also offering some deals on OTT and DTH platforms on all TV models.

Additionally, customers can get a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite for free with their purchase of Samsung's Spacemax Family Hub refrigerator. There is also an up to 10 percent cashback on Side-by-Side and Frost-Free refrigerator models that can be purchased with easy EMI options starting at Rs. 2,490 for Side-by-Side models and Rs. 990 for the Frost-Free models.

