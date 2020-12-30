Technology News
  Samsung Announces HDR10+ Adaptive Feature That Improves HDR Experience Regardless of Lighting Conditions

Samsung Announces HDR10+ Adaptive Feature That Improves HDR Experience Regardless of Lighting Conditions

Samsung has worked with Amazon Prime Video to enable Filmmaker Mode and HDR10+ Adaptive for viewers on the streaming platform.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 December 2020 14:45 IST


Samsung’s HDR10+ Adaptive uses the TV’s light sensor

Highlights
  • Samsung has announced HDR10+ Adaptive feature
  • It uses the TV’s light sensor to adjust the picture quality
  • Samsung HDR10+ Adaptive will work on Amazon Prime Video content

Samsung has announced HDR10+ Adaptive feature to offer an improved HDR10+ experience on Samsung TV models, taking into account the lighting conditions of the room the TV is placed in. HDR10+ Adaptive works with Filmmaker Mode and adapts to brighter rooms, preventing the image from appearing washed out. The feature will be launched globally with Samsung's upcoming QLED TV models, according to the company's press release. HDR10+ Adaptive feature uses the TV's ambient light sensor to adjust details or contrast, offering the optimal viewing experience.

HDR10+ Adaptive promises to improve HDR10+ viewing experience for customers, regardless of the lighting conditions in the room. While HDR is typically optimal in a dark environment, not all rooms can be isolated from all kinds of light. So, to compensate, Samsung says HDR10+ Adaptive feature supports dynamic scene-by-scene optimisation and can adjust to any room-lighting condition. It uses the TV's inbuilt light sensors to adjust picture quality in order to retain detail and contrast.

Additionally, HDR10+ Adaptive supports Filmmaker Mode which is a display setting that is meant to deliver a cinematic experience as intended by the filmmaker. Samsung also worked with Amazon Prime Video to enable Filmmaker Mode and HDR10+ Adaptive for Prime Video customers. All Prime Video HDR content will automatically be delivered in HDR10+.

“We are always looking for new features and innovations that can help improve the customer experience. With HDR10+ and Filmmaker mode, Prime Video content is optimized regardless of the viewing environment and customers can enjoy movies and TV shows the way the filmmakers intended,” said BA Winston, global head of video playback and delivery at Amazon Prime Video.

HDR10+ Adaptive will launch globally with the company's upcoming QLED TV products. As of now, the company has not shared which TV models will support this feature and if it will work with older Samsung TV models with light sensors.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung TV, HDR, Samsung QLED TV
Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M01s Price Cut in India; Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live Price Revised as Well


