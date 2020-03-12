Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 12,990

Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 12,990

The new Samsung televisions are available in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 12 March 2020 14:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 12,990

Samsung’s new affordable TVs will be available both online and offline

Highlights
  • The Funbelievable series is a new smart TV range from Samsung
  • The TVs go on sale both online and offline across India
  • A single 32-inch non-smart variant has also been launched

One of the leading players in the television market in India, Samsung has focused on offline sales in brick-and-mortar stores to good effect. However, the company still has its work cut out for it, with affordable online-focused launches from brands such as Xiaomi and Vu giving customers a reason to look elsewhere. The South Korean electronics giant is now looking to boost its presence in the affordable television segment in India with its latest launch, the ‘Funbelievable' series. With prices starting from Rs. 12,990, the new television range will look to take on Xiaomi and Vu's growing footprint in the budget space.

The affordable televisions from Samsung are aimed at budget buyers looking to get started with online content and streaming, while also using traditional methods of getting television content such as cable or DTH connections. The TVs come with a Personal Computer Mode, which adds certain computer features to the TV, a Content Guide for easy access to details of content available on various platforms, and Music System, which allows the TV to be used to play music.

Although Samsung hasn't specified what the resolutions of the televisions in the range are, it's likely that the 32-inch variants will have HD-resolution (1280x720-pixels) screens, while the 43-inch variant will have a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) screen. Apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Sony Liv, and Voot will be supported on the smart televisions.

The Samsung Funbelievable series starts at Rs. 12,990, and consists of 32-inch and 43-inch smart TV variants, as well as a 32-inch non-smart variant. Unlike some of the company's earlier launches, the new series will be available to buy at Samsung exclusive stores, multi-brand electronics retailers, and across major online platforms including Samsung's own India online store.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Funbelievable Smart TV, Smart TV
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Start Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.11 Update With Improved Stability, Bug Fixes, More
Maska: Netflix Pushes Release Date, Unveils Trailer, Adds Javed Jaffrey, Boman Irani to Cast

Related Stories

Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 12,990
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India
  3. Realme X50 Pro 5G Review
  4. Disney+ Hotstar App in Beta Test, Hotstar Says on Early Disney+ Rollout
  5. Guilty, Netflix’s Timely #MeToo Movie, Is Let Down by a Terrible End
  6. Vu Premium 4K TV Range Launched in India
  7. Redmi Note 9 Series Launching in India on March 12: What We Know So Far
  8. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  9. Vivo V19 With Dual Hole-Punch Front Cameras Said to Launch in India Soon
  10. Oppo Reno 3 India Variant May Feature MediaTek Helio P90, 4,025mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Israeli Court Orders Facebook to Unblock Account of NSO Group Employee
  2. Coronavirus Outbreak: Twitter Makes Work From Home Mandatory
  3. Huawei P40 Pro Camera Details Tipped in New Leak, Leaked Image Tips More Information
  4. Maska: Netflix Pushes Release Date, Unveils Trailer, Adds Javed Jaffrey, Boman Irani to Cast
  5. Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 12,990
  6. Realme X2 Pro Gets Realme UI Open Beta Programme: All You Need to Know
  7. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Start Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.11 Update With Improved Stability, Bug Fixes, More
  8. Vivo V19 With Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Cameras Teased by Company, Said to Launch in India Soon
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Call of Duty: Warzone Gets More Than 6 Million Players in 24 Hours Since Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.