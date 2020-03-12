One of the leading players in the television market in India, Samsung has focused on offline sales in brick-and-mortar stores to good effect. However, the company still has its work cut out for it, with affordable online-focused launches from brands such as Xiaomi and Vu giving customers a reason to look elsewhere. The South Korean electronics giant is now looking to boost its presence in the affordable television segment in India with its latest launch, the ‘Funbelievable' series. With prices starting from Rs. 12,990, the new television range will look to take on Xiaomi and Vu's growing footprint in the budget space.

The affordable televisions from Samsung are aimed at budget buyers looking to get started with online content and streaming, while also using traditional methods of getting television content such as cable or DTH connections. The TVs come with a Personal Computer Mode, which adds certain computer features to the TV, a Content Guide for easy access to details of content available on various platforms, and Music System, which allows the TV to be used to play music.

Although Samsung hasn't specified what the resolutions of the televisions in the range are, it's likely that the 32-inch variants will have HD-resolution (1280x720-pixels) screens, while the 43-inch variant will have a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) screen. Apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Sony Liv, and Voot will be supported on the smart televisions.

The Samsung Funbelievable series starts at Rs. 12,990, and consists of 32-inch and 43-inch smart TV variants, as well as a 32-inch non-smart variant. Unlike some of the company's earlier launches, the new series will be available to buy at Samsung exclusive stores, multi-brand electronics retailers, and across major online platforms including Samsung's own India online store.