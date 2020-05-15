Samsung Frame TV 2020 lineup is set to launch in India next week. While the official launch is taking place in the coming days, Flipkart has teased the new Samsung Frame TV models through a dedicated microsite. The new Frame TV lineup will come preloaded with Samsung Art Store and include Apple AirPlay 2 support. The microsite by Flipkart also shows that there will be three different screen sizes this time. Notably, Samsung has six different models in the Frame TV 2020 lineup in the US — with the 75-inch model being the largest in the range.

As per the details available through the Flipkart listing, the Samsung Frame TV 2020 lineup will debut in India with three different size options. Originally, Samsung brought the 55-inch Frame TV to India in 2018 and then added the 65-inch model last year. It, thus, gives a hint that the 75-inch option that is available in the US would also make way to the Indian market this time.

Samsung Frame TV 2020 price in India (expected)

Samsung is launching the Frame TV 2020 lineup in India next week. Details about the availability and pricing will be revealed at the time of its launch. Nevertheless, we already have the US prices that give some perspective to what we'll get in the country. The 55-inch Samsung Frame TV model is available at $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,13,900), while the 65-inch option is priced at $1,999.99 (roughly Rs. 1,51,800) and the top-of-the-line, 75-inch model carries a price tag of $2,999.99 (roughly Rs. 2,27,700).

Samsung Frame TV 2020 specifications

The Samsung Frame TV 2020 lineup will come with an Art Mode to display premium artwork when the TV is the idle mode. You can also download new artworks from the Samsung Art Store. The Frame TVs also have a customisable frame and come with Quantum Dot technology that can produce up to 100 percent colour volume in the DCI-P3 colour space. Further, you'll get dual LED backlighting that is touted to adjust the colour tone as per your content.

Samsung has bundled its OneRemote with the Frame TV 2020 lineup that can automatically detect and control all compatible connected devices and content. The remote control also has dedicated keys to access over-the-top (OTT) services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

The Frame TV 2020 lineup runs Samsung's Smart TV that is based on Tizen and supports features such as Bixby Voice and a full Web browser. The Frame TV models also have connectivity options such as HDMI, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth and are powered by Quantum Processor 4K.

Mi TV 4X vs Vu Cinema TV: Which is the best budget TV in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.