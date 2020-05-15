Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Samsung Frame TV 2020 Lineup Set to Launch in India Next Week, Flipkart Teases Availability

Samsung Frame TV 2020 Lineup Set to Launch in India Next Week, Flipkart Teases Availability

Samsung Frame TV 2020 lineup in India is likely to include the 75-inch model.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 May 2020 19:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Frame TV 2020 Lineup Set to Launch in India Next Week, Flipkart Teases Availability

Samsung Frame TV 2020 lineup in India is teased to include three models

Highlights
  • Samsung Frame TV 2020 lineup has already been available in the US
  • Flipkart has created a microsite to tease the launch
  • Samsung Frame TV 2020 lineup supports customisable frames

Samsung Frame TV 2020 lineup is set to launch in India next week. While the official launch is taking place in the coming days, Flipkart has teased the new Samsung Frame TV models through a dedicated microsite. The new Frame TV lineup will come preloaded with Samsung Art Store and include Apple AirPlay 2 support. The microsite by Flipkart also shows that there will be three different screen sizes this time. Notably, Samsung has six different models in the Frame TV 2020 lineup in the US — with the 75-inch model being the largest in the range.

As per the details available through the Flipkart listing, the Samsung Frame TV 2020 lineup will debut in India with three different size options. Originally, Samsung brought the 55-inch Frame TV to India in 2018 and then added the 65-inch model last year. It, thus, gives a hint that the 75-inch option that is available in the US would also make way to the Indian market this time.

Samsung Frame TV 2020 price in India (expected)

Samsung is launching the Frame TV 2020 lineup in India next week. Details about the availability and pricing will be revealed at the time of its launch. Nevertheless, we already have the US prices that give some perspective to what we'll get in the country. The 55-inch Samsung Frame TV model is available at $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,13,900), while the 65-inch option is priced at $1,999.99 (roughly Rs. 1,51,800) and the top-of-the-line, 75-inch model carries a price tag of $2,999.99 (roughly Rs. 2,27,700).

Samsung Frame TV 2020 specifications

The Samsung Frame TV 2020 lineup will come with an Art Mode to display premium artwork when the TV is the idle mode. You can also download new artworks from the Samsung Art Store. The Frame TVs also have a customisable frame and come with Quantum Dot technology that can produce up to 100 percent colour volume in the DCI-P3 colour space. Further, you'll get dual LED backlighting that is touted to adjust the colour tone as per your content.

Samsung has bundled its OneRemote with the Frame TV 2020 lineup that can automatically detect and control all compatible connected devices and content. The remote control also has dedicated keys to access over-the-top (OTT) services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

The Frame TV 2020 lineup runs Samsung's Smart TV that is based on Tizen and supports features such as Bixby Voice and a full Web browser. The Frame TV models also have connectivity options such as HDMI, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth and are powered by Quantum Processor 4K.

Mi TV 4X vs Vu Cinema TV: Which is the best budget TV in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Frame TV 2020 price in India, Samsung Frame TV 2020 specifications, Samsung Frame TV 2020, Samsung Frame TV, Frame TV 2020, Frame TV, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Paytm Payments Bank to Deliver Cash at Home to Support Senior Citizens in Delhi NCR
Airtel Doubles Data Benefits on Rs. 98 Prepaid Pack, Increases Talktime on Select Recharge Plans

Related Stories

    Samsung Frame TV 2020 Lineup Set to Launch in India Next Week, Flipkart Teases Availability
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Astronomers Discover Rare “Super-Earth” Towards the Centre of Galaxy
    2. Epic Games Store Crashes After Making GTA V Available for Free
    3. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
    4. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
    5. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
    6. Samsung Galaxy A51 Outsold All Other Android Phones in Q1: Research Report
    7. iPhone SE (2020) to Go on Sale in India Starting May 20 via Flipkart
    8. Redmi 5G Phone With Octa-Core Chipset, OLED Display Spotted on TENAA
    9. Jeff Bezos Expected to Become World’s First Trillionaire by 2026
    10. Is Mi 10 an Expensive OnePlus 8 or a Budget S20 Ultra?
    #Latest Stories
    1. Airtel Doubles Data Benefits on Rs. 98 Prepaid Pack, Increases Talktime on Select Recharge Plans
    2. Samsung Frame TV 2020 Lineup Set to Launch in India Next Week, Flipkart Teases Availability
    3. Paytm Payments Bank to Deliver Cash at Home to Support Senior Citizens in Delhi NCR
    4. Foxconn Sees Record Profit Fall as Coronavirus Guts Smartphone Demand
    5. Amazon's Livestreaming Platform Twitch Announces Safety Advisory Council
    6. France to Impose Digital Tax This Year Regardless of Any New International Levy
    7. Facebook, Telcos Plan Subsea Cable to Connect Africa, Middle East and Europe
    8. Nvidia Turns to Driver-Assistance Market as Robo-Taxis Stall
    9. WhatsApp for Android Getting Messenger Rooms Integration in Latest Beta: Report
    10. Redmi Note 9 India Variant Reportedly Pops Up on Wi-Fi Certification Website
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com