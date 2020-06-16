Samsung Frame TV 2020 lineup has been launched in India in three distinct sizes. The South Korean giant has also expanded its Smart TV range in the country by bringing 10 new models in 4K UHD, full-HD, and HD-ready options. The new Frame TV 2020 comes in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models, all of which feature Samsung's QLED technology and come preloaded with Art Mode. The new Smart TV models, on the other hand, offer a screen size range starting from 32 inches to 65 inches. Samsung has provided its Quantum processors and voice assistant support across its new TV models.

Samsung Frame TV 2020, new Smart TV price in India, launch offers

The Samsung Frame TV 2020 price in India starts at Rs. 74,990 for the base, 50-inch model. The 55-inch model, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs. 84,990, while its 65-inch counterpart is priced at Rs. 1,39,990. The new TV models come with a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, one-year “comprehensive” warranty, and one-year additional warranty on the panel. The TVs will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop.

In contrast, the new Samsung Smart TV HD-ready and full-HD models come with an initial price of Rs. 14,490 for the 32-inch model and go up to Rs. 31,990 for the 43-inch option. There will also be 4K UHD smart TV at Rs. 36,990 for the 43-inch version and at Rs. 89,990 for the 65-inch option. All these new models come with a one-year “comprehensive” warranty and one-year additional warranty on the panel. Moreover, the TVs will be available through Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung Shop.

Launch offers on the Samsung Frame TV 2020 and the new Smart TV models include an instant cashback of up to Rs. 1,500 for customers making prepaid transactions in the first 48 hours of their sale. Further, there will be an up to Rs. 1,000 instant cashback for SBI credit card holders purchasing the new Samsung Smart TV models via Amazon. Customers will also get no-cost EMI options. The Frame TV 2020 lineup also includes a free three-month subscription to the Samsung Art Store worth Rs. 897.

Customers purchasing the Frame TV 2020 or the Smart TV are also entitled to receive offers on over-the-top (OTT) apps worth Rs. 1,095. There will also be up to 50 percent on subscriptions of OTT apps, including Eros Now and Zee5. The TVs will also be available with free subscription to Gaana Plus for one year and Apple Music for three months.

Samsung was initially set to bring its Frame TV 2020 lineup to India last month. The company, however, seems to have delayed that launch plan to bring the lineup along with the new Smart TV models.

Samsung Frame TV 2020 specifications, features

The Samsung Frame TV 2020 lineup comes with the QLED display technology that delivers 100 percent colour volume and has HDR 10+ support. The TVs are also powered by Samsung's Quantum Processor 4K and include sensors to adjust the screen's lighting and contrast based on the surrounding light. Additionally, there is an Active Voice Amplifier that boosts the audio and adjusts its volume and clarity on the basis of the ambient environment. The TVs also analyse scenes in a real time to identify and render appropriate sound.

Samsung has provided the Art Store with over 1,200 artworks from around the globe that can be applied on the idle screen of the Frame TV 2020 models using the Art Mode.

What makes the Frame TV different from regular smart TVs is its design that looks similar to a picture frame. There is also a custom no-gap wall mount and one invisible connection that lets you hang the TV on your wall just like a real frame.

The Frame TV models support Amazon Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant. Further, there is smart home access via the SmartThings app and One Remote Control. The TVs also have AirPlay 2 support to let you stream your content directly from an Apple device. Apple users also get the Apple TV app.

Samsung has offered an array of sensors on the Frame TV 2020 that helps detect motion and ambient light to turn on the Art Mode and balances the screen's brightness and colour tone. The TVs also have multi-view support to let you set up two streams on a single screen.

Samsung Smart TV specifications, features

The new Samsung Smart TV lineup has voice assistant support that lets you communicate with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant. The TVs also have a Universal Guide that lists curated content from apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, SonyLIV, and Zee5, among others. The TVs also come with a Personal Computer Mode that lets you connect your laptop or desktop wirelessly with the larger screen.

Samsung has provided a Home Cloud feature that provides access to a single place where you can keep your pictures and videos and view them on the Smart TV wirelessly — at any point of time. There are also features such as Auto Hotspot and Live Cast for smartphone users. Furthermore, there will be a Game Enhancer that is touted to enhance the gaming performance on the new Smart TVs.