Samsung Frame QLED TV Price in India Cut to Rs. 84,990 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Samsung originally launched the Frame QLED TV at Rs. 1,19,999.

27 September 2019
Samsung on Friday announced its Frame QLED TV would be available at a discounted price of Rs. 84,990 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days that starts on Sunday, September 29. It was originally launched for Rs. 1,19,999 in the country.

The Samsung Frame QLED TV (55 inches) would be available on Samsung's official online store and Flipkart during the latter's 'Big Billion Days Sale' from Sunday to October 4. Prospective buyers would also get 'Frame QLED TV' at a no-cost EMI of Rs. 3,541.

"This festive season, with consumers upgrading to a better lifestyle, Samsung has partnered with Flipkart to offer our flagship television at a special price. With this offer price, we will further consolidate our market leadership in the TV category while also providing an unparalleled TV viewing experience," Piyush Kunnapallil, Director-Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India, said in a statement.

According to the company, those doing prepaid transactions through credit cards, debit cards, and net banking will get instant cashback of Rs. 5,000 on the purchase of the TV.

"The Samsung Frame QLED TV is a special launch for us during the much-anticipated The Big Billion Days and is a key introduction in the premium television segment, available at a very attractive price," said Hari Kumar, Senior Director-Large Appliances, Flipkart.

The 'Frame QLED TV' offers superior picture quality with QLED technology and transforms the TV into a picture frame that comes with over 1,200 artworks from around the world along with 'Quantum Dot' technology, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ that brings pictures to life and is a Netflix recommended TV too. Compatible with Bixby and Google Assistant, users can change channels, adjust volume, and control playback with their voice.

Honor Smartphones
