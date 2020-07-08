Technology News
Samsung Crystal 4K UHD 2020, Unbox Magic 3.0 TVs Launched in India

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV 2020 price in India starts at Rs. 44,400, while the Unbox Magic 3.0 range starts at Rs. 20,900.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 July 2020 16:40 IST
Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV 2020 range comes with Dynamic Crystal Display panels

Highlights
  • Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV models have a Multi-View feature
  • The new TV lineup also has Dual LED lighting and Crystal 4K processor
  • Samsung Unbox Magic 3.0 comes with free Office 365 subscription

Samsung on Wednesday expanded its smart TV lineup by launching the new Crystal 4K UHD and Unbox Magic 3.0 series. The Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV 2020 models come with a “bezel-less” design and include features such as Dynamic Crystal Display and Crystal 4K processor. The Unbox Magic 3.0 series, on the other hand, is designed to support both home entertainment and work from home culture by offering access to OTT apps as well as free subscription to Office 365.

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV 2020, Unbox Magic 3.0 smart TVs price in India availability details

The Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV 2020 price in India has been set at Rs. 44,400 for the 43-inch model, while its 50-inch version is available at Rs. 60,900. The new TV models also come in a 55-inch size at Rs. 67,900, 65-inch at Rs. 1,32,900, and a 75-inch option at Rs. 2,37,900. However, the Unbox Magic 3.0 range starts at Rs. 20,900 for the 32-inch model. There is also a 43-inch version at Rs. 41,900.

Samsung retail partner stores will start selling the new smart TV models in the coming days. Customers will get a My Samsung My EMI offer, with monthly instalments starting at Rs. 990 for the 32-inch, Rs. 1,190 for the 43-inch, and Rs. 1,990 for the 49-inch and above options. Samsung also announced a cashback of up to 10 percent on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, and SBI Cards across all new models. Furthermore, there will be a two-year warranty that consists of a one-year standard warranty and one-year extended warranty on the panel.

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV 2020 specifications, features

The Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV 2020 range comes in different screen sizes, starting from 43 inches and going up to 75 inches. The new models feature Dynamic Crystal Display panels that have Dual LED backlighting. The TVs also have a Multi-View feature to let you divide the screen into two parts and watch two videos along with separate volume output control. Further, Samsung has provided the three-side bezel-less design to provide better immersion.

Come preloaded with an Ambient Mode, the new Samsung TVs let you set your favourite photos in a collage or place them in a slide show. There is also a Tap View that helps you mirror content from your smartphone with a single tap. Also, the TVs come with a smart adaptive sound feature to adjust sound levels as per the content, using a software algorithm. There is also a clean cable solution to keep cables connected with the TVs tidy, hiding them in the stand.

Samsung Unbox Magic 3.0 specifications, features

The Samsung Unbox Magic 3.0 range is available in 32-inch and 43-inch screen sizes. It comes with multiple voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa and Samsung's in-house Bixby. The TVs also have features such as Auto Hot Spot and Live Cast. Additionally, there is a dedicated Personal Computer Mode that lets you create documents or access various productivity functions from the cloud.

Samsung has offered Content Guide support with access to streaming apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Zee5. The bundled one remote also has dedicated keys to access supported streaming apps. The new TV models also have a built-in music player that comes along with a Gaana integration. Furthermore, you'll get a Live Cast feature to stream live moments from any remote location via a smartphone.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

