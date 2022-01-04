Technology News
Samsung Big TV Festival 2022 Announced in India; Brings Free Galaxy Tab A7 LTE, Q-Series Soundbar, Discounts

Samsung Big TV Festival sale 2022 kicked off on January 1 and will last till January 31.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 4 January 2022 18:55 IST
Samsung Big TV Festival 2022 is offering extended warranty on applicable smart TVs

Highlights
  • Samsung Big TV Festival is offering up to 20 percent cashback
  • Customers will get 10-year no-screen burn-in warranty on QLED TVs
  • Samsung is giving free soundbar, tablet with select TVs during the sale

Samsung Big TV Festival sale for 2022 is underway. The month-long sale began on the first day of the year and is applicable on the QLED and UHD range of smart TVs by the South Korean tech giant. Along with discounted prices, select smart TVs are being offered with either a Samsung Q-series soundbar or a Galaxy Tab A7 LTE tablet free of cost. Samsung is also offering additional warranty as a part of the Big TV Festival sale 2022.

Through a press release, Samsung announced that its Big TV Festival sale is back for 2022. The sale is applicable on smart TVs with 55-inch or bigger displays. As mentioned earlier, the sale went live on January 1 and will end on January 31. During the sale, customers will get up to 20 percent cashback with purchase of a Samsung smart TV. The sale is applicable on Samsung's Neo QLED, QLED, and UHD smart TV lineups.

Customers will also get extended warranty with Samsung smart TVs - one year of standard warranty along with one year of extended warranty. On purchasing a smart TV from the QLED range, customers will get a 10-year no-screen burn-in warranty. Additionally, customers can avail EMIs starting at Rs. 1,990. Samsung Big TV Festival 2022 offers can be availed at all offline retailers across the country and on the official website.

Other offers with Samsung smart TVs during the Big TV Festival 2022 include a Samsung Q-series soundbar worth Rs. 94,990 free-of-cost with the purchase of 75-inch and 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs. Alternatively, customers purchasing 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV, 75-inch UHD TV, 55- or 65-inch Neo QLED TV, or 55- or 65-inch QLED TVs will get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE tablet worth Rs. 21,999 for free.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Smart TV, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE, Samsung Big TV Festival
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
