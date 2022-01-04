Samsung Big TV Festival sale for 2022 is underway. The month-long sale began on the first day of the year and is applicable on the QLED and UHD range of smart TVs by the South Korean tech giant. Along with discounted prices, select smart TVs are being offered with either a Samsung Q-series soundbar or a Galaxy Tab A7 LTE tablet free of cost. Samsung is also offering additional warranty as a part of the Big TV Festival sale 2022.

Through a press release, Samsung announced that its Big TV Festival sale is back for 2022. The sale is applicable on smart TVs with 55-inch or bigger displays. As mentioned earlier, the sale went live on January 1 and will end on January 31. During the sale, customers will get up to 20 percent cashback with purchase of a Samsung smart TV. The sale is applicable on Samsung's Neo QLED, QLED, and UHD smart TV lineups.

Customers will also get extended warranty with Samsung smart TVs - one year of standard warranty along with one year of extended warranty. On purchasing a smart TV from the QLED range, customers will get a 10-year no-screen burn-in warranty. Additionally, customers can avail EMIs starting at Rs. 1,990. Samsung Big TV Festival 2022 offers can be availed at all offline retailers across the country and on the official website.

Other offers with Samsung smart TVs during the Big TV Festival 2022 include a Samsung Q-series soundbar worth Rs. 94,990 free-of-cost with the purchase of 75-inch and 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs. Alternatively, customers purchasing 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV, 75-inch UHD TV, 55- or 65-inch Neo QLED TV, or 55- or 65-inch QLED TVs will get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE tablet worth Rs. 21,999 for free.

