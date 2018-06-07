Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Reliance Big TV Ropes in 50,000 Post Offices for Set-Top Box Bookings

Reliance Big TV Ropes in 50,000 Post Offices for Set-Top Box Bookings

 
07 June 2018
Reliance Big TV Ropes in 50,000 Post Offices for Set-Top Box Bookings

In line with its vision of offering zero-cost entertainment to around 130 crore Indians, Reliance Big TV has so far partnered with 50,000 post offices in the country to facilitate booking of "free" high-definition, high-efficiency video coding (HD HEVC) set-top boxes by making an initial payment of Rs. 500.

Bookings at post offices will commence from June 20 and those across Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim can avail the facility, the direct to home (DTH) television operator said in a statement on Thursday.

"Now, every Indian household can have our HD HEVC set-top boxes at their disposal and can be booked from listed Indian post offices," said Vijender Singh, Director, Reliance Big TV.

The offer includes several paid channels free for one year and up to 500 free-to-air (FTA) channels would be provided free of cost for five years.

"With this tie-up, we will have a wider reach since Indian Post Office has an incredible reach. The same would help the users to book this incredible offer by paying Rs. 500 at any of the post offices in the stipulated states," added Singh.

Reliance Big TV Ropes in 50,000 Post Offices for Set-Top Box Bookings
OnePlus 6
