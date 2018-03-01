Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reliance Big TV Offers HD Channels Effectively Free for 1 Year

 
, 01 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Reliance Big TV Offers HD Channels Effectively Free for 1 Year

Reliance Big TV will provide Free-to-Air channels effectively free for a period of 5 years

Highlights

  • It comes as part of the Indian government's Digital India initiative
  • Pre-booking will begin at 10am on March 1
  • A booking amount of Rs. 499 will be applicable

Reliance Big TV on Wednesday announced the launch of a new plan in its Direct To Home (DTH) services in India as part of the Indian government's Digital India initiative. The Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Big TV, with this new plan, claims to offer "free access" to both free-to-air channels (up to 500) for a period of five years as well as pay channels (including HD channels) for a period of one year. Pre-booking for the set-top box will begin on the official Reliance Big TV website from 10am on March 1, subject to stock availability.

With its latest HD HEVC set-top box, Reliance Big TV will offer features like schedule recording, USB ports, YouTube access, and simultaneous viewing and recording of TV shows. Pre-booking will be accessible via the official website. An amount of Rs. 499 is payable to confirm the booking; with an additional Rs. 1,500 payable on receipt of the set-top box and outdoor unit.

Once free access to pay channels ends after the first year, Reliance Big TV customers will need to recharge their set-top box with a monthly amount of Rs. 300 from the second year onwards to get the refund of the initial amount of Rs. 2,000 on completion of two years of successful monthly payments. This means that customers will be eligible for a refund three years after the initial purchase. The amount will be refunded in the form of account recharge value.

"Today, Reliance Big TV is going to mark the beginning of a new dawn in the way Indians have been accessing entertainment on their TV sets. Starting from today, entertainment comes effectively free of cost, with the latest offer by Reliance Big TV. Now every Indian household can enjoy high quality home entertainment & students can have free of cost access to education content with latest HD HEVC set Top box," said Vijender Singh, Director at Reliance Big TV, commenting on the development.

For the latest smartphone launches by Samsung, Nokia, Sony, Asus, and other MWC 2018 announcements, visit our MWC hub.

Further reading: Digital India, Direct To Home, DTH, Home Entertainment, India, Reliance Big TV
Samsung Says Bixby 2.0 Launch Planned to Be With Galaxy Note 9
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Pre-Orders Go Live on Flipkart Starting March 6
Reliance Big TV Offers HD Channels Effectively Free for 1 Year
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Jio Phone
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Set to Launch In India at These Prices
  2. OnePlus 6 Leaked Images Show iPhone X-Like Notch
  3. Reliance Big TV Offers HD Channels Effectively Free for 1 Year
  4. WhatsApp's New Method to Help Reduce Spam Spotted in Testing
  5. BSNL Offers 30GB Data, Unlimited Calls, Free Roaming at Rs. 399
  6. Airtel Rs. 995 Pack Offers Unlimited Voice Calls Without FUP for 180 Days
  7. Xiaomi Wants You to Decide What Products It Should Launch in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ India Launch Set for March 6
  9. TRAI Asks Aircel to Generate UPC to Facilitate Mobile Number Portability
  10. Amazon Music Finally Comes to India, No Longer Restricted to Echo Buyers
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.