Reliance Big TV Offers HD Channels Effectively Free for 1 Year

Reliance Big TV on Wednesday announced the launch of a new plan in its Direct To Home (DTH) services in India as part of the Indian government's Digital India initiative. The Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Big TV, with this new plan, claims to offer "free access" to both free-to-air channels (up to 500) for a period of five years as well as pay channels (including HD channels) for a period of one year. Pre-booking for the set-top box will begin on the official Reliance Big TV website from 10am on March 1, subject to stock availability.

With its latest HD HEVC set-top box, Reliance Big TV will offer features like schedule recording, USB ports, YouTube access, and simultaneous viewing and recording of TV shows. Pre-booking will be accessible via the official website. An amount of Rs. 499 is payable to confirm the booking; with an additional Rs. 1,500 payable on receipt of the set-top box and outdoor unit.

Once free access to pay channels ends after the first year, Reliance Big TV customers will need to recharge their set-top box with a monthly amount of Rs. 300 from the second year onwards to get the refund of the initial amount of Rs. 2,000 on completion of two years of successful monthly payments. This means that customers will be eligible for a refund three years after the initial purchase. The amount will be refunded in the form of account recharge value.

"Today, Reliance Big TV is going to mark the beginning of a new dawn in the way Indians have been accessing entertainment on their TV sets. Starting from today, entertainment comes effectively free of cost, with the latest offer by Reliance Big TV. Now every Indian household can enjoy high quality home entertainment & students can have free of cost access to education content with latest HD HEVC set Top box," said Vijender Singh, Director at Reliance Big TV, commenting on the development.