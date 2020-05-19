Technology News
Redmi TV X50, Redmi TV X55, Redmi TV X65 Launching on May 26 Alongside Redmi 10X Series

Redmi TV X50, Redmi TV X55, and Redmi TV X65 details are currently unknown but more information is expected from the Xiaomi sub-brand in the coming days.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 May 2020 12:51 IST
Redmi TV X50, Redmi TV X55, Redmi TV X65 Launching on May 26 Alongside Redmi 10X Series

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lu Weibing

Redmi TV X50, Redmi TV X55, Redmi TV X65 will boast of a smart experience

Highlights
  • Redmi TV models will be launched on May 26
  • These include Redmi TV X50, Redmi TV X55, Redmi TV X65
  • The TV models will be launched alongside the Redmi 10X smartphone series

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi's general manager Lu Weibing has shared a teaser for the company's upcoming TVs, the Redmi TV X50, Redmi TV X55, and Redmi TV X65, revealing the launch date to be May 26. There is no information available for the TVs, other than their sizes. The post by Weibing does mention that they will be smart TVs, which is expected. This announcement comes shortly after Xiaomi announced the launch date for the Redmi 10X series of smartphones that is also May 26. Interestingly, Realme is entering the smart TV market just a day before with its own Realme TV.

Talking about the teaser for the Redmi TV models shared on the Weibo, there will be a 50-inch model called the Redmi TV X50, a 55-inch model called the Redmi TV X55, and a 65-inch model called the Redmi TV X65. The teaser poster shows the corners of the three TVs revealing extremely thin bezels. The three Redmi TV models will most likely follow the same design language and may come with more or less the same specifications, with resolution being the main difference. The post by Lu Weibing states the Redmi X series of smart TVs has “excellent performance in picture quality, appearance material, sound system, smart experience, etc.”

 

On the other hand, the Redmi 10X has been in the news for a while now owing to several leaks and teasers. The phone has been confirmed to come with the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC. This means the Redmi 10X will have 5G support. Further, it is expected to come in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB storage configurations with Dark Blue, Gold, Silver, and Violet colour options. It is also expected that the Redmi 10X will have a 4G variant as well with 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB configurations and Green, Sky Blue, and White colour options.

The May 26 event will start at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) and the company is expected to share details on where it will be hosted, in the coming days.

Comments

