Redmi TV Showcased in an Official Photo, Confirms Simple Design With Thin Bezels

Redmi TV is set to launch at an event in China on August 29.

By | Updated: 20 August 2019 15:32 IST
Redmi TV Showcased in an Official Photo, Confirms Simple Design With Thin Bezels

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi TV

Redmi TV will be the first smart TV from Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi

Highlights
  • Live Photo of the Redmi TV shared on Weibo
  • The upcoming smart TV sports a simple design and slim bezels
  • It is slated to launch in China on August 29

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi looks all set to unveil its first Redmi TV on August 29. And now courtesy of a teaser picture shared, we have a clear idea of the design of the upcoming smart TV. By looking at the shared image, we can say that the Redmi TV does have a simple design but the bezels around the display are pretty thin. To recap, it was just yesterday when Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jun shared the official announcement through a Weibo post that the company is slated to launch a new 70-inch Redmi TV on August 29 in China.

According to a Weibo post shared by Redmi TV, we now have a clear picture of the upcoming Redmi TV. It can be seen that the new smart TV is going to sport pretty thin bezels around the display. Moreover, there's Redmi branding right in the middle of the bottom bezel and below it is a rectangular box that seems to house some sensors or maybe a pop-up camera - just like the Honor Vision Pro.

Further digging into details, it can be seen that the Weibo post has been shared by a “Note8Android” device. Does it mean that this is the Redmi Note 8 which is also expected to launch at the event?

Well, this is just our mere speculation at this point and we'll suggest you wait for August 29 for Xiaomi to make the official announcement.

To recap everything, Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jun, teased a photo on Weibo about the launch of the upcoming Redmi TV. Additionally, while replying to one of the comments, Jun also seemingly confirmed the Redmi Note 8 launch date. Hence, the upcoming event is likely to be a major one where multiple devices are launched, including the Redmi TV and maybe the Redmi Note 8 series of smartphones.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi TV, Redmi Note 8, Xiaomi
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

Redmi TV Showcased in an Official Photo, Confirms Simple Design With Thin Bezels
