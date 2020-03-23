Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • New Redmi TV Model Set to Launch Alongside Redmi K30 Pro on March 24

New Redmi TV Model Set to Launch Alongside Redmi K30 Pro on March 24

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition, and Mi Purifier F1 are also tipped to debut tomorrow.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 23 March 2020 16:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
New Redmi TV Model Set to Launch Alongside Redmi K30 Pro on March 24

The upcoming Redmi TV will have a familiar design

Highlights
  • The upcoming Redmi-branded TV will run PatchWall UI
  • Weibing has not revealed the display size of Redmi’s smart TV
  • There is no word on the internal hardware of the device

Xiaomi is holding an online-only event on March 24 where its Redmi sub-brand will launch the highly-anticipated Redmi K30 Pro phone. The company is also tipped to launch the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, the Mi Purifier F1, and the refreshed RedmiBook 14 laptop powered by AMD's Ryzen processor. But it appears that the company has another surprise launch up its sleeve - a new Redmi TV. Redmi brand General Manager Lu Weibing has teased on Weibo that the company will also launch a Redmi-branded smart TV at its launch event tomorrow.

Weibing's Weibo post shows a Redmi TV with a familiar design that we've seen on Mi-branded TVs. However, the Xiaomi executive has not revealed any further details regarding the size and resolution of the display, or the internal hardware.

But being a Xiaomi product, we expect it to run the in-house PatchWall UI based on Android TV OS. However, it is not known if the Redmi-branded TV will make it to markets outside China. And with the ongoing supply chain woes and restrictions put in place, it will take some time to arrive in India, provided the company decides to bring it to the country in the first place.

As for the other products that are set to debut at the event, the centre stage will be taken by the Redmi K30 Pro. It is tipped to hit the shelves as the cheapest Snapdragon 865 phone. The budget flagship phone will pack a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor and a telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom, both of which will be optically stabilised. The phone will feature a full-screen display and a pop-up camera, with the latter allowing users to change the pop-up camera lighting. As per leaks, the Snapdragon 865 SoC at its heart will be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Buying a budget TV online? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi TV, Redmi, Lu Weibing
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Poco X2 Goes on Open Sale in India via Flipkart: Check Price, Specifications

Related Stories

New Redmi TV Model Set to Launch Alongside Redmi K30 Pro on March 24
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9S Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, More
  2. Home Internet Suddenly Slow? Try These Steps Before Upgrading
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  4. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  5. Dolby Atmos Music Comes to India with AR Rahman’s ‘99 Songs’ Soundtrack
  6. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
  7. Fitbit Charge 4 Leaked Images Show a Design Similar to Fitbit Charge 3
  8. Should Hotstar, Netflix, Others Lower Video Quality for Everyone?
  9. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Spotted on TENAA With 64-Megapixel Camera, More
  10. COAI Asks Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube to Stream in SD to Ease Internet Burden
#Latest Stories
  1. Coronavirus Outbreak: 'Work From Home' Triggers Demand Jump for Chips, Laptops, Network Goods
  2. New Redmi TV Model Set to Launch Alongside Redmi K30 Pro on March 24
  3. Poco X2 Goes on Open Sale in India via Flipkart: Check Price, Specifications
  4. JioFi Password Change via Website and MyJio App: Here's Are The Steps
  5. Fixed Broadband Download Speeds Increased This Month Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Ookla
  6. Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro+: All We Know So Far, Including Expected Pricing, Specifications, More
  7. Delhi Lockdown: Uber Rides Suspended, Ola Curtails Services
  8. Coronavirus Outbreak: Elon Musk Says SpaceX, Tesla Are 'Working On' Ventilators
  9. Facebook to Cut Video Streaming Quality in Virus-Hit Europe
  10. Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.