Redmi TV India Launch Date Confirmed for March 17

Redmi India is teasing the arrival of an “XL” experience, without specifying any details about the upcoming Redmi TV models.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 March 2021 16:57 IST
Redmi TV India Launch Date Confirmed for March 17

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

Redmi TV India launch will take place at 12pm (noon) on March 17

Highlights
  • Redmi TV India launch date has been revealed on social media
  • Redmi India has also sent invites to the media
  • Redmi in China has a range of smart TV models

Redmi TV India launch date is set for March 17, the brand revealed on Monday. The Chinese company also sent invites for the launch event. The new development comes days after Xiaomi India Managing Director and Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain teased the launch of Redmi TVs in the country. Xiaomi sells a range of Redmi TVs in China. The company has so far brought smartphones, power banks, audio accessories, and wearables under the Redmi brand to the Indian market.

Without providing any specific details, the Redmi India Twitter account announced the launch date of the Redmi TV in the country. In mailed invites, the brand is teasing that it is bringing an “XL” experience. However, it is unclear whether it plans to launch multiple Redmi TV models in the country at once.

Last week, Manu Kumar Jain revealed plans to launch the Redmi TVs in the country — during the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series.

“Last year, our Redmi brand took a huge step forward towards its journey into new categories,” Jain had said during the event. “We began our phone-plus strategy and we launched many new product categories such as power banks, TWS, and the fitness band. And this year, in 2021, we are proud to introduce something bigger!”

In China, the Redmi brand has a list of smart TV models with the most recent one being the Redmi Max 86-inch that comes with a 120Hz display refresh rate.

Xiaomi already has its Mi TV range in India that has taken on the likes of Samsung, Sony, and LG as well as Vu, TCL, and other popular smart TV makers in the country.

The Redmi TV launch will take place at 12pm (noon) on March 17. The launch is expected to be held through a virtual briefing that could be streamed live via Xiaomi's social media channels.

Are Amazonbasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh
