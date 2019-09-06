Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Redmi TV 70 May Launch in India on September 17, Other Smart Home Devices Also Teased

Redmi TV 70 May Launch in India on September 17, Other Smart Home Devices Also Teased

Redmi TV was launched in China last month, and featured some impressive specifications at its price.

By | Updated: 6 September 2019 14:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi TV 70 May Launch in India on September 17, Other Smart Home Devices Also Teased

Redmi TV 70 packs a 70-inch 4K HDR display

Highlights
  • Redmi TV 70 runs on the company's PatchWall software
  • It is powered by the quad-core 64-bit Amlogic processor
  • The smart TV also has support for Dolby Audio and DTS HD

Xiaomi is slowly expanding its smart home portfolio in India, launching products ranging from smart bulbs to lifestyle products and household paraphernalia. The company has now begun teasing the arrival of a new product in India that might well turn out to be the freshly launched Redmi TV 70. The official Xiaomi India Twitter account has dropped a couple of hints, suggesting that the Redmi TV 70 might be launched in India at an event on September 17. Separately, it has sent invites for a launch event in Bengaluru on the day The Chinese company already sells a wide range of smart TVs in the country under the Mi LED range, and appears to be gearing for another addition to its smart TV portfolio.

The official Xiaomi India Twitter handle has shared a teaser that shows what appears to be a TV, and prominently mentions the 'Smarter Living 2020' launch date of September 17. While Xiaomi is yet to reveal the name of the product, the image of a TV with thin bezels suggests that the Redmi TV 70's India launch might be in the pipeline. Another tweet from the handle suggests that multiple smart home devices might be launched in India later this month.

Also, the official Mi TV India Twitter handle shared a message claiming that the company has seeded 40 updates to its lineup of Mi TV devices on India. And while that is an achievement in itself, the post mentions that a bigger news will come out of the launch event on September 17. The accompanying image again shows a TV with thin bezels from an angle, which might turn out to be the Redmi TV 70.

As we mentioned, Xiaomi has also sent invites for the Smarter Living 2020 launch event in Bengaluru on September 17. The invite details similar statistics about the Mi TV updates thus far, as well as upcoming updates. The company an announced that Mi TV 4A Pro (49-inch), Mi TV 4X Pro (55-inch), Mi TV 4 Pro (55inch) will start receiving the Pie update starting October.

Notably, Xiaomi recently also launched a full-screen Mi TV range and a 65-inch Mural TV in China, and these may be the models that Xiaomi brings. There are also some 75-inch and 65-inch Mi TV models that have not yet been brought to India, and these may be the models launched in the country. The invite adds that at the September 17 event, things will get “things get bigger and better!”

To recall, the Redmi TV 70 was launched in China late last month, packing some impressive specifications at a price point of roughly around Rs. 38,000. It comes equipped with a 70-inch 4K screen with HDR support and runs on the company's PatchWall platform. It is powered by the quad-core 64-bit Amlogic SoC ticking alongside 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It also has support for Dolby Audio and DTS HD technology for offering superior multimedia consumption experience.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi TV 70, Redmi TV, Redmi
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Xiaomi Sells Over 100 Million Phones in India in Five Years
Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander to Soft Land on the Moon Tonight, ISRO Details Process
Honor Smartphones
Redmi TV 70 May Launch in India on September 17, Other Smart Home Devices Also Teased
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Launched: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched
  3. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  5. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  6. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
  7. Oppo Reno 2Z Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Flipkart
  8. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  9. IFA 2019: Nokia Power Earbuds With 150 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
  10. Motorola One Zoom, Moto E6 Plus Launched at IFA 2019
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander to Soft Land on the Moon Tonight, ISRO Details Process
  2. Redmi TV 70 May Launch in India on September 17, Other Smart Home Devices Also Teased
  3. Xiaomi Sells Over 100 Million Phones in India in Five Years
  4. Jio Fiber Plans, Booking, Price, Offers, Speed, and Other Details You Need to Know
  5. 2020 iPhones Said to Include In-Display Touch ID, New Cheap iPhone on the Way
  6. China Said to Have Hacked Indian Telcos to Spy on Uighur Travellers
  7. Vivo Z1x With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 712 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Blaupunkt Gen Z LED Smart TV Range Gets 43-Inch and 49-Inch Variants, Available on Flipkart
  9. Jack Ryan Season 2 Release Date, Trailer Unveiled by Amazon Prime Video
  10. Lenovo ThinkBook 14, 15 With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched at IFA 2019
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.