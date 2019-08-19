Technology News
Redmi TV Set to Launch on August 29 Alongside Redmi Note 8 Smartphone

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun teased the arrival of the new Smart TV on his Weibo account.

Updated: 19 August 2019 12:01 IST
Redmi TV Set to Launch on August 29 Alongside Redmi Note 8 Smartphone

The Xiaomi event on August 29 will see the first Redmi TV launch

Highlights
  • Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand is getting into the Smart TV business
  • TVs are a big segment for Xiaomi, particularly in China and India
  • Lei Jun has announced the upcoming launch of a 70-inch Redmi TV

Xiaomi and its Redmi brand need no introduction. The Chinese company has made a huge impact on the smartphone space in less than a decade of its existence. Although primarily in the business of developing smartphones, Xiaomi also has a big presence in the Smart TV segment in the last couple of years. The latest announcement comes from Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand, which is slated to launch a new 70-inch Redmi TV on August 29 in China, as teased on Chinese social network Weibo by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun.

In the Weibo post, Lei Jun has stated that a 70-inch Redmi TV is set to launch on August 29. Also expected to launch on the same date is the Redmi Note 8. In a reply to one of the commentators on his post, Jun also seemingly confirmed the Redmi Note 8 launch date. No other details of the TV have been announced through the post, aside from the brand name and the size. The TV is likely to be a 4K Smart TV, and could even feature support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

The TV's 70-inch screen size is odd, since most large-screen TVs come in either 65-inch or 75-inch size options. The company has a wide range of smart TVs, with models sold in India ranging in size from 32 inches to 55 inches. Apart from India, the TVs are very popular in China, where the entire range is available including larger screen sizes. The August 29 event is therefore likely to be a major one where multiple devices are launched, including the Redmi TV and the Redmi Note 8 series of smartphones.

redmi tv 70inch main Redmi TV

While Xiaomi has been in the business of Smart TVs through its Mi brand, this launch could be the first TV from the Redmi sub-brand. It isn't clear what differentiators will be present, but the Redmi brand for smartphones represents better value, as recently seen on the competitively priced Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro.

Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi TV, Patchwall
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Redmi TV Set to Launch on August 29 Alongside Redmi Note 8 Smartphone
