Redmi TV 70-Inch With 4K HDR Screen, Quad-Core SoC Launched

Redmi TV price has been set at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,000).

By | Updated: 29 August 2019 14:45 IST
Redmi TV supports Dolby Audio and DTS HD audio technologies

  • Redmi TV 70-inch will go on sale beginning September 3
  • There is no word on its launch outside China right now
  • Xiaomi already sells almost two dozen smart TVs in China

Redmi TV is here. Xiaomi on Thursday unveiled the first Redmi-branded smart TV in China at an event in Beijing. It will join the various Mi TV models in the company's home entertainment portfolio. Xiaomi is only releasing the 70-inch model of the Redmi TV initially and it will be simply called Redmi TV 70-inch. It comes with features like 4K resolution, HDR support, quad-core processor, and PatchWall interface. In addition to the Redmi TV, Xiaomi's Redmi brand at the event showcased its new Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones as well as the refreshed RedmiBook 14 laptop.

Redmi TV 70-inch price, sale date

Xiaomi says the Redmi TV 70-inch will go on sale in China beginning September 3. It will carry a price tag of CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,000). There is no word on the international availability of the television at this point, however as Xiaomi brought its Mi TV devices to countries like India, the Redmi TV should also make its way outside China sooner or later.

Redmi TV 70-inch features, specifications

As mentioned, Redmi TV features a 70-inch 4K screen with HDR support. It sports a fairly simple design with bare-minimum bezels and can be wall-mounted or put on a tabletop. The Redmi TV runs on the company's PatchWall platform. There is a quad-core 64-bit Amlogic SoC at the core, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Additionally, the Redmi TV supports various audio technologies such as Dolby Audio and DTS HD.

Among the connectivity options, you will get dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, two USB ports, three HDMI ports, AV input, and more. The company will also be bundling the Bluetooth-powered voice remote with the Redmi TV 70-inch.

To recall, Xiaomi currently offers as many as 22 smart TV models as a part of its Mi TV lineup in China right now, alongside the Mi Box streaming device.

Redmi TV 70-Inch With 4K HDR Screen, Quad-Core SoC Launched
