Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Redmi Smart TV X50, Redmi Smart TV X55, Redmi Smart TV X65 With 4K Screen and Dolby Audio Launched

Redmi Smart TV X50, Redmi Smart TV X55, Redmi Smart TV X65 With 4K Screen and Dolby Audio Launched

Redmi Smart TV X series models will go on sale in China starting June 10.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 May 2020 16:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Smart TV X50, Redmi Smart TV X55, Redmi Smart TV X65 With 4K Screen and Dolby Audio Launched

Redmi Smart TV X series comes with a metal frame and offers 97 percent of screen-to-body ratio

Highlights
  • Redmi Smart TV X50 price is yet to be revealed
  • Xiaomi has offered 2GB RAM and 32GB storage on all three models
  • Redmi Smart TV X55 comes with a price tag of CNY 2,299

Xiaomi today expanded its smart TV range by launching the Redmi Smart TV X series in China. Comprising the Redmi Smart TV X50, Redmi Smart TV X55, and Redmi Smart TV X65 models, the new series comes in screen sizes of 50, 55, and 65 inches that all have a 4K UHD resolution along with a 60Hz Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC) compensation algorithm. The Redmi Smart TV X series comes with an 8-unit sound system that includes four 12.5W speakers. Xiaomi has also provided Dolby Audio and DTS-HD technologies to deliver an enhanced audio experience.

Redmi Smart TV X50, Redmi Smart TV X55, Redmi Smart TV X65 price, availability details

The Redmi Smart TV X50 price is yet to be revealed, though Xiaomi has mentioned that the entry-level model will be priced under CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,200). The Redmi Smart TV X55, on the other hand, carries a price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 24,400). The new series also has the top-of-the-line Redmi Smart TV X65 at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 35,000).

Xiaomi is initially taking pre-orders for the Redmi Smart TV X series in China, with its availability scheduled for June 10. However, details about the global availability of the new smart TV models are yet to be announced.

Redmi Smart TV X50, Redmi Smart TV X55, Redmi Smart TV X65: Specifications, features

The Redmi Smart TV X50, Redmi Smart TV X55, and Redmi Smart TV X65 share the same list of specifications, except the different screen sizes. All three models come with a metal frame and have 97 percent of screen-to-body ratio. You'll also get a far-field voice recognition technology that allows you to use voice commands, without using the bundled remote control.

Each of the Redmi Smart TV X series models comes with four 12.5W speakers that are paired along with four low-frequency speakers and two tweeters. There is support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD technologies that are touted to enable an immersive audio experience.

Under the hood, the Redmi Smart TV X series is powered by a quad-core SoC that has two Cortex-A73 CPU cores and two Cortex-A53 CPU cores, along with Mali-G51 GPU and 2GB of RAM. The smart TVs also have 32GB of onboard storage.

In terms of connectivity, the new TVs have dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, Infrared, three HDMI ports, one AV connector, one DTMB connector, two USB ports (including one USB 3.0), one Ethernet port, and one S/PDIF connector.

In terms of major distinction, the Redmi Smart TV X50 has a 50-inch display panel, while the Redmi Smart TV X55 comes with a 55-inch panel and the Redmi Smart TV X65 has a 65-inch panel. All these display panels have a 178-degree of viewing angle, 60Hz refresh rate, and 85 percent NTSC colour gamut.

Mi TV 4X vs Vu Cinema TV: Which is the best budget TV in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Smart TV X50

Redmi Smart TV X50

Display 50.00-inch
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
Smart TV Yes
Redmi Smart TV X55

Redmi Smart TV X55

Display 55.00-inch
Dimensions 1230.4x719.33
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
Smart TV Yes
Redmi Smart TV X65

Redmi Smart TV X65

Display 65.00-inch
Dimensions 1449.6x840.7
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
Smart TV Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Smart TV X50 price, Redmi Smart TV X50 specifications, Redmi Smart TV X50, Redmi Smart TV X55 price, Redmi Smart TV X55 specifications, Redmi Smart TV X55, Redmi Smart TV X65 price, Redmi Smart TV X65 specifications, Redmi Smart TV X65, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
BSNL Implements AnyCast DNS 61.1.1.1 Allowing Faster Internet Browsing for Its Customers

Related Stories

    Redmi Smart TV X50, Redmi Smart TV X55, Redmi Smart TV X65 With 4K Screen and Dolby Audio Launched
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
    2. Realme X3 SuperZoom Will Feature 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC
    3. Redmi Earbuds S True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
    4. JioMart Online Grocery Service Now Available in 200 Towns Across India
    5. BSNL Announces Long-Term Rs. 2,399 Pre-Paid Plan With 600 Days Validity
    6. Xiaomi Mi TV Pro E32S With 32-Inch Full-HD Screen Launched
    7. Mi Band 5 Alleged Live Photos Surface Online Ahead of Launch
    8. How to Apply Online for Permit to Order Alcohol Delivery in Maharashtra
    9. Realme Smart TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro: What's Different
    10. Uber Lays Off 600 Employees in India, Offers 10 Months Payout
    #Latest Stories
    1. Redmi Smart TV X50, Redmi Smart TV X55, Redmi Smart TV X65 With 4K Screen and Dolby Audio Launched
    2. Sony Bravia X8000H, Bravia X7500H Series 4K HDR Android TV Models Launched in India
    3. BSNL Implements AnyCast DNS 61.1.1.1 Allowing Faster Internet Browsing for Its Customers
    4. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 10 Update with Android 10: User Reports
    5. Dark Season 3 Teaser Trailer Unveiled, Release Date Set for June 27
    6. Paatal Lok Season 2? ‘Definitely’ if Amazon Is ‘Willing’, Says Anushka Sharma
    7. BSNL Revises Auto Validity Extension, Now Charges Rs. 2 for 3 Days of Extended Plan Validity
    8. Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
    9. IBM Scientist Rajiv Joshi Bags Inventor of the Year Award for Improving AI Capabilities
    10. Exceptionally Rare 'Cosmic Ring of Fire' Galaxy Spotted 11 Billion Light-Years Away
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com