Xiaomi today expanded its smart TV range by launching the Redmi Smart TV X series in China. Comprising the Redmi Smart TV X50, Redmi Smart TV X55, and Redmi Smart TV X65 models, the new series comes in screen sizes of 50, 55, and 65 inches that all have a 4K UHD resolution along with a 60Hz Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC) compensation algorithm. The Redmi Smart TV X series comes with an 8-unit sound system that includes four 12.5W speakers. Xiaomi has also provided Dolby Audio and DTS-HD technologies to deliver an enhanced audio experience.

Redmi Smart TV X50, Redmi Smart TV X55, Redmi Smart TV X65 price, availability details

The Redmi Smart TV X50 price is yet to be revealed, though Xiaomi has mentioned that the entry-level model will be priced under CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,200). The Redmi Smart TV X55, on the other hand, carries a price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 24,400). The new series also has the top-of-the-line Redmi Smart TV X65 at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 35,000).

Xiaomi is initially taking pre-orders for the Redmi Smart TV X series in China, with its availability scheduled for June 10. However, details about the global availability of the new smart TV models are yet to be announced.

Redmi Smart TV X50, Redmi Smart TV X55, Redmi Smart TV X65: Specifications, features

The Redmi Smart TV X50, Redmi Smart TV X55, and Redmi Smart TV X65 share the same list of specifications, except the different screen sizes. All three models come with a metal frame and have 97 percent of screen-to-body ratio. You'll also get a far-field voice recognition technology that allows you to use voice commands, without using the bundled remote control.

Each of the Redmi Smart TV X series models comes with four 12.5W speakers that are paired along with four low-frequency speakers and two tweeters. There is support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD technologies that are touted to enable an immersive audio experience.

Under the hood, the Redmi Smart TV X series is powered by a quad-core SoC that has two Cortex-A73 CPU cores and two Cortex-A53 CPU cores, along with Mali-G51 GPU and 2GB of RAM. The smart TVs also have 32GB of onboard storage.

In terms of connectivity, the new TVs have dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, Infrared, three HDMI ports, one AV connector, one DTMB connector, two USB ports (including one USB 3.0), one Ethernet port, and one S/PDIF connector.

In terms of major distinction, the Redmi Smart TV X50 has a 50-inch display panel, while the Redmi Smart TV X55 comes with a 55-inch panel and the Redmi Smart TV X65 has a 65-inch panel. All these display panels have a 178-degree of viewing angle, 60Hz refresh rate, and 85 percent NTSC colour gamut.

