Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications

Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications

Redmi Smart TV X43 will be available for purchase starting at 12pm.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 February 2022 11:23 IST
Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Mi.com

Redmi Smart TV X43 sports a 43-inch 4K display with HDR support

Highlights
  • Redmi Smart TV X43 runs Android 10
  • It has 30W speakers with DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos support
  • Redmi Smart TV X43 supports for ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Redmi Smart TV X43 today will go on sale in India for the first time. The TV was launched last week, and has the smallest display in the company's X-series smart TV lineup. It comes equipped with a 43-inch 4K OLED display, Dolby Vision, and 30W speakers. The TV runs on Android TV 10 and features the company's PatchWall 4 UI. To recall, it was launched alongside the Redmi Smart Band Pro, the Redmi Note 11, and the Redmi Note 11S.

Redmi Smart TV X43 price in India, sale offers

Redmi Smart TV X43 price in India is set at Rs. 28,999, and it will be available for purchase starting at 12pm from the company's website, Mi.com and other retail websites. Redmi also said during the launch that the TV will also be available on Amazon.

Redmi Smart TV X43 is available for purchase with up to Rs. 4,000 instant discount with Citibank credit cards and EMI. Customers can also grab up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount with Kotak Bank credit cards and EMI. Redmi is also offering extra warranty for a year starting at Rs. 1,199.

Redmi Smart TV X43 specifications

Redmi Smart TV X43 sports a 43-inch 4K display with HDR support, and features slim bezels. It runs on Android TV 10 and comes with the company's PatchWall 4 UI that has an integrated support for IMDB for TV and movie ratings. For audio, the comes equipped with 30W speakers with DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos support, via HDMI eARC passthrough to external Atmos soundbars and receivers.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Smart TV X43 include three HDMI 2.1 slots, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, an optical digital audio out port, and a 3.5mm jack. The smart TV also comes with support for ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) to reduce lag down to 5ms at 4K 60fps for gaming consoles.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Smart TV X43, Redmi Smart TV X43 Price in India, Redmi Smart TV X43 Specifications, Redmi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Chrome OS Flex for PC and Mac Users Announced, Brings Chromebook Features to All Computers

Related Stories

Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Launch in India Today: Watch Livestream
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  3. Realme 9 Pro 5G, 9 Pro+ 5G With Colour-Changing Back Panels Debut in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series to Launch in India on February 17
  5. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  7. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
  8. Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked Online
  10. OnePlus Confirms OxygenOS 13 Development Amid Unified OS Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Phone Launch Date Set for February 28, May Debut With Legion Y700 Gaming Tablet
  2. Meta Closes Kustomer Deal After Regulatory Approval
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series to Launch in India on February 17
  4. ViacomCBS Changes Name to Paramount to Boost Streaming Future
  5. Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G With Colour-Changing Back Panels, Triple Cameras Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With Environmental Noise Cancellation, 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  7. InMobi's Roposo in Discussions for Social Commerce Venture With Reliance Retail
  8. First Woman Said to Be Cured of HIV After Stem Cell Transplant
  9. Web3 Initiatives Likely to Pick Pace at YouTube as Scouting Begins for Project Head
  10. Realme GT 2 Series Global Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Debut During MWC 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.