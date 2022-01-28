Technology News
  Redmi Smart TV X43 With 4K Display, Dolby Vision, 30W Speakers India Launch Set for February 9

Redmi Smart TV X43 With 4K Display, Dolby Vision, 30W Speakers India Launch Set for February 9

Redmi Smart TV X43 will launch alongside Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Note 11S.

By David Delima | Updated: 28 January 2022 17:20 IST
Redmi Smart TV X43 With 4K Display, Dolby Vision, 30W Speakers India Launch Set for February 9

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Smart TV X43 will feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio support, according to Xiaomi

Highlights
  • Redmi Smart TV X43 will feature a 43-inch display
  • Xiaomi has not specified the processor powering Redmi Smart TV X43
  • Redmi Smart TV X43 will feature Xiaomi’s PatchWall TV launcher

Redmi Smart TV X43 will launch in India on February 9, manufacturer Xiaomi confirmed on Friday. The smart TV sports a 43-inch display with 4K resolution. Redmi Smart TV X43 is set to launch alongside the upcoming Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Smart Band Pro on February 9. The company currently offers Redmi Smart TV X50, X55, and X65 models, and Redmi Smart TV X43 is set to sport the smallest display in the company's X-series smart TV lineup.

Xiaomi has confirmed that Redmi TV X43 will be launched at an event on February 9, as the latest addition to the company's X-series smart TVs. While Redmi Smart TV 43 currently offers a 43-inch display, it is a full-HD+ display, while the upcoming Redmi TV X43 sports a 4K display. According to the event page on the company's website, Redmi TV X43 will also come with 4K HDR and Dolby Vision support.

The company is yet to reveal the processor that will power Redmi TV X43, and the event page states that it will feature “Future Ready Flagship Performance.” Redmi's previously launched X-series smart TVs, such as Redmi Smart TV X55, feature quad-core MediaTek SoC with Mali G52 GPU, paired with 2GB of RAM. According to the company, Redmi Smart TV X43 will feature a 30W speaker setup, with support for Dolby Audio.

On the software front, Xiaomi said that Redmi Smart TV X43 will run on Android TV and feature the company's latest PatchWall software, along with IMDb integration. PatchWall is Xiaomi's launcher which offers an alternate user interface with curated content from various over-the-top (OTT) platforms and also offers support for controlling smart home devices such as smart lights and Mi Air Purifier. Xiaomi is yet to reveal details of pricing and availability for Redmi Smart TV X43, which could come with a smaller price tag than Redmi Smart TV X50, which is currently priced at Rs. 37,999 on Amazon and sports a larger display.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Smart TV X43, Redmi Smart TV, Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi Smart TV X43 Specifications, Redmi Smart TV X43 India Launch
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
