Redmi Smart TV X43 will launch in India on February 9, manufacturer Xiaomi confirmed on Friday. The smart TV sports a 43-inch display with 4K resolution. Redmi Smart TV X43 is set to launch alongside the upcoming Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Smart Band Pro on February 9. The company currently offers Redmi Smart TV X50, X55, and X65 models, and Redmi Smart TV X43 is set to sport the smallest display in the company's X-series smart TV lineup.

Xiaomi has confirmed that Redmi TV X43 will be launched at an event on February 9, as the latest addition to the company's X-series smart TVs. While Redmi Smart TV 43 currently offers a 43-inch display, it is a full-HD+ display, while the upcoming Redmi TV X43 sports a 4K display. According to the event page on the company's website, Redmi TV X43 will also come with 4K HDR and Dolby Vision support.

The company is yet to reveal the processor that will power Redmi TV X43, and the event page states that it will feature “Future Ready Flagship Performance.” Redmi's previously launched X-series smart TVs, such as Redmi Smart TV X55, feature quad-core MediaTek SoC with Mali G52 GPU, paired with 2GB of RAM. According to the company, Redmi Smart TV X43 will feature a 30W speaker setup, with support for Dolby Audio.

On the software front, Xiaomi said that Redmi Smart TV X43 will run on Android TV and feature the company's latest PatchWall software, along with IMDb integration. PatchWall is Xiaomi's launcher which offers an alternate user interface with curated content from various over-the-top (OTT) platforms and also offers support for controlling smart home devices such as smart lights and Mi Air Purifier. Xiaomi is yet to reveal details of pricing and availability for Redmi Smart TV X43, which could come with a smaller price tag than Redmi Smart TV X50, which is currently priced at Rs. 37,999 on Amazon and sports a larger display.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.