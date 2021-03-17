Technology News
  • Redmi Smart TV X Series With Android TV 10 Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 32,999 onwards

Redmi Smart TV X Series With Android TV 10 Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 32,999 onwards

The new LED TVs from Redmi are priced affordably and come with lots of features.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 17 March 2021 13:01 IST
Redmi Smart TV X Series With Android TV 10 Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 32,999 onwards

After smartphones and accessories, you can now buy Redmi TVs

Highlights
  • Redmi Smart TV X Series is priced from Rs. 32,999 onwards
  • The TVs feature Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio
  • All the televisions in the range have 4K HDR LED screens

Redmi Smart TV X Series has been launched in India by Xiaomi, with pricing starting at Rs. 32,999 for the 50-inch variant. The LED TV range is available in three sizes – 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches – with all variants having 4K HDR LED screens. The Redmi Smart TV X Series is powered by Android TV 10 for smart connectivity, and support HDR up to 12-bit Dolby Vision format. Similar to Xiaomi's Mi range of TVs, the Redmi Smart TV X Series also comes with PatchWall UI in addition to the stock Android TV UI.

Redmi Smart TV X Series price in India, availability

As has been the trend with other products from Xiaomi's Redmi brand, the X Series is priced affordably as compared to other televisions with similar features. The Redmi Smart TV X Series is available in three sizes, priced at Rs. 32,999 for the X50, Rs. 38,999 for the X55, and Rs. 57,999 for the top-end X65 variant. All of the TVs are 4K HDR LED models and have similar specifications and features, save for the obvious differences in size.

The Redmi Smart TV X Series goes on sale on March 25 and will be available to buy via Amazon, the Xiaomi online store, as well as Mi Home and Mi Studio offline stores. In the coming weeks, Xiaomi will also make the TV range available at other Mi partner stores offline. The televisions will go up against competition in the affordable segment from brands such as AmazonBasics, Hisense, and Vu, all of which also offer large screen Ultra-HD LED TVs at under Rs. 40,000.

The televisions will also take on the Mi TV range, although a change in brand positioning going forward could mean that the Redmi and Mi brands won't compete with each other in the same price segments. Redmi could focus on the affordable segments, while the Mi brand could turn its focus to mid-range and premium televisions such as Mi QLED TV 4K (Review).

Redmi Smart TV X Series specifications, features

The Redmi Smart TV X Series has impressive specifications and features for the price, notably support for the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats for high dynamic range content. The TV also touts Reality Flow and Vivid Picture Engine as features meant to improve the viewing experience. Various sound formats are also supported, including Dolby Audio for the inbuilt speakers, Dolby Atmos pass-through over eARC, and DTS Virtual:X.

The television runs on Android TV 10, with the stock Android TV launcher and access to Google Assistant. Like other televisions from Xiaomi, it's also possible to access the PatchWall UI on the Redmi TV X Series, that is Xiaomi's content-focused, curated user interface that is popular on its Mi TV range. There is also Google Chromecast built in, and the Redmi TV range is the first from the company to have the Mi Home app for IoT products supported on the TVs.

Other specifications include a 64-bit quad-core Mediatek processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage for apps and app data, and auto low-latency mode (ALLM) for better performance with gaming. The TVs have three HDMI 2.1 ports with one supporting eARC, two USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, optical and 3.5mm audio connectivity, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Ali Pardiwala
