Redmi Smart TV X, Mi QLED 55-Inch Get ‘Works With Alexa’ App With New Update

The update also brings a new security patch for both Redmi Smart TV X range and Mi QLED 55-inch TV.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 December 2021 10:55 IST
Redmi Smart TV X update has arrived with the firmware number R21.10.29.3261

Highlights
  • Mi QLED 55-inh model gets the build number R21.10.29.3261
  • Check the system update manually to download and install it
  • The rollout is said to be a staged one for both the TV models

Redmi Smart TV X range and Mi QLED 55-inch TV models are now receiving a new update in India. It brings an updated security patch and a new “Works with Alexa” app. The Redmi X Smart TV range —50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes — are receiving this new update. All Indian users are recommended to check for the system update and install it on their compatible device. To recall, the Redmi Smart TV X series was unveiled in India in March this year, whereas the Mi QLED 55-inch was unveiled in December last year.

Xiaomi India head for TV category Sudeep Sahu tweeted about the rollout of the latest update for the Redmi Smart TV X series and the Mi QLED 55-inch variant. The Redmi Smart TV X update has arrived with the firmware number R21.10.29.3261 and the Mi QLED 55-inh model gets the new update with the build number R21.10.29.3261. The changelog for both the TV series is the same. It brings along an updated security patch and adds a new Works with Alexa app. The latter allows users to control Alexa-powered devices through their TVs.

Sahu asks users to check the system update and download it when it arrives. The rollout is said to be a staged one, therefore it may be a while before it arrives on all units. The Redmi Smart TV X Series was launched in three sizes, and was unveiled at Rs. 32,999 for the 50-inch model, Rs. 38,999 for the 55-inch model, and Rs. 57,999 for the top-end 65-inch variant. Redmi Smart TV X Series supports HDR (up to 12-bit Dolby Vision).

On the other hand, the Mi QLED 55-inch model was priced at Rs. 54,999 at launch. The television has a UHD resolution of 3,840x2,160 pixels, and is available in only a single 55-inch size option, with support for HDR (up to Dolby Vision).

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
