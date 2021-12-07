Redmi Smart TV X, Mi QLED 55-Inch Get ‘Works With Alexa’ App With New Update

Redmi Smart TV X range and Mi QLED 55-inch TV models are now receiving a new update in India. It brings an updated security patch and a new “Works with Alexa” app. The Redmi X Smart TV range —50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes — are receiving this new update. All Indian users are recommended to check for the system update and install it on their compatible device. To recall, the Redmi Smart TV X series was unveiled in India in March this year, whereas the Mi QLED 55-inch was unveiled in December last year.
Xiaomi India head for TV category Sudeep Sahu tweeted about the rollout of the latest update for the Redmi Smart TV X series and the Mi QLED 55-inch variant. The Redmi Smart TV X update has arrived with the firmware number R21.10.29.3261 and the Mi QLED 55-inh model gets the new update with the build number R21.10.29.3261. The changelog for both the TV series is the same. It brings along an updated security patch and adds a new Works with Alexa app. The latter allows users to control Alexa-powered devices through their TVs.
Sahu asks users to check the system update and download it when it arrives. The rollout is said to be a staged one, therefore it may be a while before it arrives on all units. The Redmi Smart TV X Series was launched in three sizes, and was unveiled at Rs. 32,999 for the 50-inch model, Rs. 38,999 for the 55-inch model, and Rs. 57,999 for the top-end 65-inch variant. Redmi Smart TV X Series supports HDR (up to 12-bit Dolby Vision).
On the other hand, the Mi QLED 55-inch model was priced at Rs. 54,999 at launch. The television has a UHD resolution of 3,840x2,160 pixels, and is available in only a single 55-inch size option, with support for HDR (up to Dolby Vision).
