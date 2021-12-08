Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Redmi Smart TV X 75 Inch 4K Model With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Smart TV X 75-Inch 4K Model With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Smart TV X 75-inch costs CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,300).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 December 2021 13:56 IST
Redmi Smart TV X 75-Inch 4K Model With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Mi.com

The Redmi Smart TV X 55-inch is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100)

Highlights
  • Redmi Smart TV X comes in 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch display sizes
  • Redmi Smart TV X is powered by MediaTek MTK 9650 SoC
  • Redmi Smart TV X 55-inch and 65-inch are available in Blue colour option

Redmi Smart TV X 75-inch model was launched in China. The new variant is an addition to the 55-inch and 65-inch models that went official in October this year along with the Redmi Router AX1800. The latest top-end variant of the Redmi Smart TV X offers dual 120Hz display refresh rate, MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation), HDMI 2.1 interface, Dolby Vision Atmos, and 4K resolution. The Android TV supports FreeSync Premium as well. It comes with a 97 percent screen-to-body ratio and packs 3GB RAM as well as 32GB of internal storage.

Redmi Smart TV X 75-inch price

Xiaomi's official China website doesn't mention the pricing and availability details of the new Redmi Smart TV X model. It is currently listed on the e-commerce website JD.com. As per the website, the Redmi Smart TV X 75-inch is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,300). The smart TV is available for pre-order now and it will go on sale starting December 11.

The Redmi Smart TV X 55-inch is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100), while Redmi Smart TV X 65-inch is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,800). The Redmi TVs are offered in a single Blue colour option. However, there is no information on when the TV series will launch in India.

Redmi Smart TV X 75-Inch specifications

The new Redmi Smart TV X model packs a 75-inch ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) display with 8ms response time, 16:9 aspect ratio, 94 percent colour gamut value, and 97 percent screen-to-body ratio. The new Redmi Smart TV X has a metal built and supports AMD's FreeSync Premium for a smoother picture during fast-paced gaming. The Redmi Smart TV X features a 120Hz refresh rate and MEMC technology that helps reduce motion blur.

The Android TV comes with four in-built speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It has two ducts, a sealed box with a 2x0.38L sound cavity, and a total output of 2x12.5W.

A MediaTek MTK 9650 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage powers the device. The Redmi Smart TV X 75-inch model comes with support for MediaTek's AI-PQ and AI-AQ picture and audio enhancements.

An HDMI 2.1 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, an AV port, two USB ports, a S/PDIF port, an RJ-45 port, ATV/ DTMB, and four microphones that support far-field voice are the connectivity options available on the new Redmi Smart TV X model. The new model weighs 28.2 kilograms.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Smart TV X, Redmi Smart TV X 75-inch, Redmi Smart TV X Specifications, Redmi Smart TV X Price, Redmi, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Razer Phone Cooler Chroma Fan Launched With MagSafe Compatibility, Clamp Variant Available for Android
Realme 9i Alleged Renders Tip Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Camera Setup

Related Stories

Redmi Smart TV X 75-Inch 4K Model With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix InBook X1, InBook X1 Pro Laptops With Windows 11 Debut in India
  2. HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display Launched in India
  3. Pixel Phones Hacked While in Repair, Explicit Photos Leaked, Say Users
  4. Redmi Note 11T 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today: All Details
  5. OnePlus Buds Z2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Oppo Reno 7 Series, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
  7. WhatsApp Starts Testing Voice Waveforms for Select Beta Testers
  8. Daiwa Unveils 2 New 4K UHD Smart TVs With Dolby Audio Feature
  9. Hawkeye Episode 4 Recap: A Watch, Wife Barton, and an Assassin
  10. Google Celebrates Pizza With a Unique Mini-Game: How to Play
#Latest Stories
  1. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Takes Over as Strategic Advisor to Chainlink Labs
  2. Bitcoin Trading Is Coming to Colombian Lender Bancolombia; Crypto Exchange Gemini to Enable Transactions
  3. Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TVs in 43-Inch, 55-Inch Display Sizes Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Microsoft Testing Notepad With Dark Mode, Multi-Level Undo Feature on Windows 11
  5. Oppo Set to Unveil MariSilicon X NPU, Smart Glasses at Inno Day 2021
  6. TikTok to Be Most Downloaded, Highest Grossing App of 2021: Sensor Tower
  7. Apple Music Voice Plan May Come Alongside iOS 15.2; macOS 12.1 on Way to Fix Bugs Impacting New MacBook Pro
  8. Meta Sets Up Office in Gurugram; to Skill 1 Crore Small Businesses, 250,000 Creators in India
  9. Redmi Note 11 4G Said to Launch in India Soon, Key Specifications Tipped
  10. NASA's Laser Communications Relay Demonstration Is 'Space-Bound', Here’s Why It's Important
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com