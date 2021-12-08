Redmi Smart TV X 75-inch model was launched in China. The new variant is an addition to the 55-inch and 65-inch models that went official in October this year along with the Redmi Router AX1800. The latest top-end variant of the Redmi Smart TV X offers dual 120Hz display refresh rate, MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation), HDMI 2.1 interface, Dolby Vision Atmos, and 4K resolution. The Android TV supports FreeSync Premium as well. It comes with a 97 percent screen-to-body ratio and packs 3GB RAM as well as 32GB of internal storage.

Redmi Smart TV X 75-inch price

Xiaomi's official China website doesn't mention the pricing and availability details of the new Redmi Smart TV X model. It is currently listed on the e-commerce website JD.com. As per the website, the Redmi Smart TV X 75-inch is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,300). The smart TV is available for pre-order now and it will go on sale starting December 11.

The Redmi Smart TV X 55-inch is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100), while Redmi Smart TV X 65-inch is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,800). The Redmi TVs are offered in a single Blue colour option. However, there is no information on when the TV series will launch in India.

Redmi Smart TV X 75-Inch specifications

The new Redmi Smart TV X model packs a 75-inch ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) display with 8ms response time, 16:9 aspect ratio, 94 percent colour gamut value, and 97 percent screen-to-body ratio. The new Redmi Smart TV X has a metal built and supports AMD's FreeSync Premium for a smoother picture during fast-paced gaming. The Redmi Smart TV X features a 120Hz refresh rate and MEMC technology that helps reduce motion blur.

The Android TV comes with four in-built speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It has two ducts, a sealed box with a 2x0.38L sound cavity, and a total output of 2x12.5W.

A MediaTek MTK 9650 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage powers the device. The Redmi Smart TV X 75-inch model comes with support for MediaTek's AI-PQ and AI-AQ picture and audio enhancements.

An HDMI 2.1 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, an AV port, two USB ports, a S/PDIF port, an RJ-45 port, ATV/ DTMB, and four microphones that support far-field voice are the connectivity options available on the new Redmi Smart TV X model. The new model weighs 28.2 kilograms.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.