Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Redmi Smart TV X With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate Launched; Redmi Router AX1800 Debuts as Well

Redmi Smart TV X With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate Launched; Redmi Router AX1800 Debuts as Well

Redmi Smart TV X price starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 October 2021 12:16 IST
Redmi Smart TV X With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate Launched; Redmi Router AX1800 Debuts as Well

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Smart TV X has support for FreeSync Premium, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos

Highlights
  • Redmi Smart TV X comes in 55-inch, 65-inch display sizes
  • It is powered by a MediaTek MTK 9650 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM
  • Redmi Router AX1800 has Wi-Fi 6 connectivity

Redmi Smart TV X and Redmi Router AX1800 were launched in China on Wednesday. The Redmi Smart TV X comes in two display sizes — 55-inch and 65-inch — and features a dual 120Hz display refresh rate, MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation) for a smoother picture, and 4K resolution. The Redmi Smart TV X also has FreeSync Premium and Dolby Vision support. The Redmi Router AX1800 features Wi-Fi 6 support and is powered by an unnamed dual-core 880MHz CPU paired with 128MB of RAM. There is no information on when these devices will launch in India.

Redmi Smart TV X, Redmi Router AX1800 price

The Redmi Smart TV X 55-inch is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100), while Redmi Smart TV X 65-inch is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,800). The Redmi Router AX1800 will retail for CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 2,700). The Redmi TVs are offered in a single Black colour option while the router will be available in a White colour option.

Redmi Smart TV X specifications

The Redmi Smart TV X sports an ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) display in 55-inch and 65-inch display sizes with a greyscale response time of 6.5ms, 10bit (8bit + FRC) colour depth support, and 94 percent P3 colour gamut coverage. Furthermore, the Redmi TV models support FreeSync Premium along with Dolby Vision. The display of the Redmi Smart TV X features a 120Hz refresh rate and MEMC for an enhanced viewing experience.

For audio, the Redmi Smart TV X comes with four in-built speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It also gets two ducts, a sealed box with 2x0.38L large sound cavity, and a total output of 2x12.5W. Under the hood, the TV is powered by a MediaTek MTK 9650 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Furthermore, the Redmi TV has support for MediaTek's AI-PQ and AI-AQ picture and audio enhancements.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Smart TV X include an HDMI 2.1 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, an AV port, two USB ports, an S/PDIF port, an RJ-45 port, ATV/ DTMB, and four microphones that support far-field voice.

Redmi Router AX1800 specifications

The Redmi Router AX1800 reportedly supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA). The router has four external 5dBi high-gain omnidirectional antennas that support LDPC error correction algorithms to improve the anti-interference capabilities and signal coverage for data transmission.

The router is powered by an unnamed dual-core 880MHz processor paired with 128MB of RAM. Connectivity options include a WAN port and 3 LAN ports. The Redmi Router AX1800 supports beamforming, BSS colouring, WPA3, MU-MIMO, and IPv6. The Xiaomi Easy Connect extends support to Android and iOS devices.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi Smart TV X, Redmi Smart TV X 55-inch, Redmi Smart TV X 65-inch, Redmi Smart TV X Price, Redmi Smart TV X Specifications, Redmi Router AX1800, Redmi Router AX1800 Price, Redmi Router AX1800 Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Tesla Says New Factories Will Need Time to Ramp Up, Posts Record Revenue Due to Record Deliveries

Related Stories

Redmi Smart TV X With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate Launched; Redmi Router AX1800 Debuts as Well
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  2. Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator: Here’s Why
  3. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Best Deals on Laptops
  6. Android 12 First Impressions: Fresh, New and Promising
  7. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  8. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 With 7,500mAh Battery, Helio G90T SoC Launched in India
  9. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5 Tipped to Be Available on October 25
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Collections Feature Arrives for Business Users, New Control Bar in PiP Mode Spotted
  2. IBM Revenue Misses on Weakness in Legacy Infrastructure Unit
  3. Redmi Smart TV X With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate Launched; Redmi Router AX1800 Debuts as Well
  4. Tesla Says New Factories Will Need Time to Ramp Up, Posts Record Revenue Due to Record Deliveries
  5. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T Get New OxygenOS Update With Files by Google App, Latest Security Patch
  6. Facebook's Name-Change Will Not Deter Lawmaker or Regulatory Scrutiny: Experts
  7. Facebook, WhatsApp Failed But Twitter Managed To Curb Conspiracy Theories During Pandemic: Study
  8. YouTube Music to Start Becoming Audio-Only for Free Listeners
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Editions Unveiled; Galaxy Buds 2 Get Maison Kitsuné Edition
  10. Bitcoin Marks All-Time High of Over $67,000; Ether, Dogecoin Jump on Gain-Wagon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com