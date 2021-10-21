Redmi Smart TV X and Redmi Router AX1800 were launched in China on Wednesday. The Redmi Smart TV X comes in two display sizes — 55-inch and 65-inch — and features a dual 120Hz display refresh rate, MEMC (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation) for a smoother picture, and 4K resolution. The Redmi Smart TV X also has FreeSync Premium and Dolby Vision support. The Redmi Router AX1800 features Wi-Fi 6 support and is powered by an unnamed dual-core 880MHz CPU paired with 128MB of RAM. There is no information on when these devices will launch in India.

Redmi Smart TV X, Redmi Router AX1800 price

The Redmi Smart TV X 55-inch is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100), while Redmi Smart TV X 65-inch is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,800). The Redmi Router AX1800 will retail for CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 2,700). The Redmi TVs are offered in a single Black colour option while the router will be available in a White colour option.

Redmi Smart TV X specifications

The Redmi Smart TV X sports an ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) display in 55-inch and 65-inch display sizes with a greyscale response time of 6.5ms, 10bit (8bit + FRC) colour depth support, and 94 percent P3 colour gamut coverage. Furthermore, the Redmi TV models support FreeSync Premium along with Dolby Vision. The display of the Redmi Smart TV X features a 120Hz refresh rate and MEMC for an enhanced viewing experience.

For audio, the Redmi Smart TV X comes with four in-built speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It also gets two ducts, a sealed box with 2x0.38L large sound cavity, and a total output of 2x12.5W. Under the hood, the TV is powered by a MediaTek MTK 9650 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Furthermore, the Redmi TV has support for MediaTek's AI-PQ and AI-AQ picture and audio enhancements.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Smart TV X include an HDMI 2.1 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, an AV port, two USB ports, an S/PDIF port, an RJ-45 port, ATV/ DTMB, and four microphones that support far-field voice.

Redmi Router AX1800 specifications

The Redmi Router AX1800 reportedly supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA). The router has four external 5dBi high-gain omnidirectional antennas that support LDPC error correction algorithms to improve the anti-interference capabilities and signal coverage for data transmission.

The router is powered by an unnamed dual-core 880MHz processor paired with 128MB of RAM. Connectivity options include a WAN port and 3 LAN ports. The Redmi Router AX1800 supports beamforming, BSS colouring, WPA3, MU-MIMO, and IPv6. The Xiaomi Easy Connect extends support to Android and iOS devices.