Redmi Smart TV X (2022) is gearing up for launch in China later this week. Ahead of the official debut, the Xiaomi sub-brand has teased the refresh rate of the upcoming TV. As per the teaser image, Redmi Smart TV X (2022) will offer a high refresh rate of 120Hz for high dynamic range content. Redmi Smart TV X (2022) is expected to come as a follow up to the Redmi Smart TV X series that was launched in March last year in India.

Through a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, Redmi confirmed that Redmi Smart TV X (2022) will feature a 4K 120Hz refresh rate display and variable refresh rate (VRR) through HDMI 2.1. interface. Redmi has also shared a teaser video on the same platform hinting HDR10+, DTS Virtual X, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Vision features on Redmi Smart TV X (2022). However, the price and other specifications of the device are not shared by the Chinese company yet.

Set to arrive on October 20, as per the teasers, Redmi Smart TV X (2022) family is expected to include at least three sizes — 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches, just like last year's lineup. All of them are said to receive a 4K matrix.

Redmi Smart TV X (2022) will come as an upgrade over the Redmi Smart TV X series that was launched in India in March last year. The LED TV lineup was unveiled in three sizes — 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches — with all variants having 4K HDR LED screens. Some of the specifications of the TV series include Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. It runs on Android TV 10 and has an inbuilt Google Chromecast support. The television also features a 64-bit quad-core Mediatek processor. Redmi Smart TV X offers 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage for apps and app data.

