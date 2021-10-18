Technology News
  Redmi Smart TV X (2022) Confirmed to Feature 120Hz Display Ahead of October 20 Launch

Redmi Smart TV X (2022) Confirmed to Feature 120Hz Display Ahead of October 20 Launch

The previous Redmi Smart TV X model was launched in India in March 2021.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 18 October 2021 15:47 IST
Redmi Smart TV X (2022) Confirmed to Feature 120Hz Display Ahead of October 20 Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi shared a teaser ahead of the launch of Redmi Smart TV X (2022)

Highlights
  • Redmi will refresh its Redmi Smart TV X models this year
  • Redmi Smart TV X (2022) will feature 4K display panels
  • Redmi Smart TV X (2022) will succeed last year’s Redmi Smart TV X

Redmi Smart TV X (2022) is gearing up for launch in China later this week. Ahead of the official debut, the Xiaomi sub-brand has teased the refresh rate of the upcoming TV. As per the teaser image, Redmi Smart TV X (2022) will offer a high refresh rate of 120Hz for high dynamic range content. Redmi Smart TV X (2022) is expected to come as a follow up to the Redmi Smart TV X series that was launched in March last year in India.

Through a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, Redmi confirmed that Redmi Smart TV X (2022) will feature a 4K 120Hz refresh rate display and variable refresh rate (VRR) through HDMI 2.1. interface. Redmi has also shared a teaser video on the same platform hinting HDR10+, DTS Virtual X, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Vision features on Redmi Smart TV X (2022). However, the price and other specifications of the device are not shared by the Chinese company yet.

Set to arrive on October 20, as per the teasers, Redmi Smart TV X (2022) family is expected to include at least three sizes — 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches, just like last year's lineup. All of them are said to receive a 4K matrix.

Redmi Smart TV X (2022) will come as an upgrade over the Redmi Smart TV X series that was launched in India in March last year. The LED TV lineup was unveiled in three sizes — 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches — with all variants having 4K HDR LED screens. Some of the specifications of the TV series include Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. It runs on Android TV 10 and has an inbuilt Google Chromecast support. The television also features a 64-bit quad-core Mediatek processor. Redmi Smart TV X offers 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage for apps and app data.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Redmi 55-inch Smart LED TV X55

Redmi 55-inch Smart LED TV X55

  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Lots of connectivity options 
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10+ 
  • Excellent software 
  • Good sound quality 
  • Decent picture quality with 4K HDR content
  • Bad
  • Poor black levels 
  • Below-average performance with full-HD content 
  • No batteries included for remote
Read detailed Redmi 55-inch Smart LED TV X55 review
Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Smart TV X 2022, Redmi Smart TV X 2022 Launch, Redmi Smart TV X 2022 specifications, Redmi Smart TV X 2022 Price, Redmi Smart TV X, Redmi, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ May Come With More Rounded Edges Over Galaxy S21 Lineup, Ultra-Thin Bezels
Redmi Smart TV X (2022) Confirmed to Feature 120Hz Display Ahead of October 20 Launch
