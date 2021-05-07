Technology News
  • Redmi Smart TV With Full HD Display, MediaTek T31 SoC Could Launch Soon, Spotted in Google Play Console Listing

Redmi Smart TV lineup currently includes the Redmi Smart TV X series that offers a 65-inch, 55-inch, and a 50-inch model.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 May 2021 16:14 IST
Redmi Smart TV X series price starts at Rs. 32,999

Highlights
  • Redmi Smart TV with Android TV 10 could launch soon
  • Xiaomi has not shared any information on a new Redmi Smart TV
  • Redmi Smart TV X series includes three models

Redmi Smart TV lineup may soon get another addition in the form of a full-HD TV that runs on Android OS. A known tipster has shared a Google Play Console listing and a Google Supported Device listing for a new Redmi Smart TV from Xiaomi that carries model number MiTV-M00Q3. As per the listings, this TV will be launched under Xiaomi's Redmi brand and come with Android TV 10. As of now, Xiaomi has not shared any information on a new Redmi smart TV. However, it did release the Mi TV P1 series in China recently.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted a few screenshots of a Google Supported Device and a Google Play Console listing for a new Redmi Smart TV. This TV is codenamed “Tarzan” and carries model number MiTV-M00Q3. The Google Play Console listing hints at some specifications for this TV model, including 2GB RAM, a MediaTek T31 quad-core SoC, Mali G52 GPU, and full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution.

There is no information from Xiaomi on screen size, pricing, or specifications for this Redmi Smart TV. It is unclear when the TV will be launched and if it will make its way to the Indian market. From the alleged specifications, it could be a budget-friendly offering from the company.

Xiaomi sells the Redmi Smart TV X series under its Redmi brand and it includes the Redmi Smart TV X65, Redmi Smart TV X55, and Redmi Smart TV X50. They were launched in India in March this year with a starting price of Rs. 32,999. They have 4K displays with HDR support.

Recently, Xiaomi launched its Mi TV P1 series in Italy in four sizes, 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. Out of these, the 32-inch model comes with an HD-ready display while the other three have 4K displays. They start at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 24,800) and come with impressive specifications such as access to Google Play store, 2GB RAM, and quad core MediaTek MT9611 SoCs.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Redmi Smart TV, Xiaomi, Redmi Smart TV X series, Mi TV P1 series
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Joins Steering Committee of Global Task Force on Pandemic Response

Related Stories

