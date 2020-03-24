Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Redmi Smart TV Max With 98 Inch 4K Display Launched: All You Need to Know

Redmi Smart TV Max With 98-Inch 4K Display Launched: All You Need to Know

Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch is priced at CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 215,600) in China.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 March 2020 17:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Smart TV Max With 98-Inch 4K Display Launched: All You Need to Know

Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch will go on sale on April 6

Highlights
  • Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch comes with 4GB RAM
  • The company offers VIP delivery and installation service
  • The giant TV is powered by a customised 12nm chip

Xiaomi on Tuesday introduced the Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch alongside the Redmi K30 Pro smartphone. As the name suggests, new smart TV has a massive 98-inch screen, and just to really stress on how big that is – it is touted to be 13.6 percent larger than a standard single mattress bed. The TV is closer to the size of a table tennis board, and it comes packed with features like MEMC motion compensation, a custom 12nm based processor, and 64GB of internal storage.

Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch price

The Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch is priced in China at CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 215,600). The TV will go on sale from April 6 via Xiaomi mall and Xiaomi Home stores in the region. The sale will begin at 10am local time.

Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch features

Coming to the features, the Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch features a 4K display with 85 percent NTSC, wide colour gamut and 192 dynamic backlight zones. The Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch is powered by a customised 12nm chip, and it features MEMC motion compensation for smoother animation. The television packs 4GB of RAM, and offers 64GB of storage. To address the installation hurdles of this giant TV, the company also announced a one-stop VIP delivery and installation service to buyers, along with one-on-one customer care service as well.

The new TV from Xiaomi's subsidiary comes with XioaAI built-in, an intelligent home control centre, and massive video and audio resources. At the event, in China the company also introduced a new smart speaker and the new Redmi K30 Pro series as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Smart TV Max 98 inch, Redmi Smart TV Max 98 inch Price, Redmi Smart TV Max 98 inch Features, Redmi Smart TV Max, Redmi ॉ
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Apple Lifts Purchase Limits on Its Products Outside China
Microsoft Reveals New Windows Vulnerability That Allows Hackers to Remotely Run Malware on PCs
Redmi Smart TV Max With 98-Inch 4K Display Launched: All You Need to Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Leaked
  2. Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Nokia Smart TV With 43-Inch Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launching Soon
  4. Infinix Hot 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Unveiled: All You Need to Know
  5. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
  6. Jio Fiber to Offer Free 10Mbps Broadband to New Users
  7. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  9. Vivo V19 Launch in India: Everything We Know
  10. Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Getting March Update With New Security Patch, Bug Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate Xs Foldable Phone Teased to Launch in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A31 With 5,000mAh Battery, 20-Megapixel Selfie Camera Announced: Specifications
  3. Coronavirus: Vivo to Donate N95, Surgical Masks in India
  4. Microsoft Reveals New Windows Vulnerability That Allows Hackers to Remotely Run Malware on PCs
  5. Redmi Smart TV Max With 98-Inch 4K Display Launched: All You Need to Know
  6. Apple Lifts Purchase Limits on Its Products Outside China
  7. Infinix Hot 9 With MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Start Receiving March Update With New Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  9. Nokia Smart TV With 43-Inch Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launching Soon in India
  10. Upcoming iPhone to Pack Large Image Sensor, New Image Stabilisation Trick: Ming Chi-Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.