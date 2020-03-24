Xiaomi on Tuesday introduced the Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch alongside the Redmi K30 Pro smartphone. As the name suggests, new smart TV has a massive 98-inch screen, and just to really stress on how big that is – it is touted to be 13.6 percent larger than a standard single mattress bed. The TV is closer to the size of a table tennis board, and it comes packed with features like MEMC motion compensation, a custom 12nm based processor, and 64GB of internal storage.

Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch price

The Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch is priced in China at CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 215,600). The TV will go on sale from April 6 via Xiaomi mall and Xiaomi Home stores in the region. The sale will begin at 10am local time.

Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch features

Coming to the features, the Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch features a 4K display with 85 percent NTSC, wide colour gamut and 192 dynamic backlight zones. The Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch is powered by a customised 12nm chip, and it features MEMC motion compensation for smoother animation. The television packs 4GB of RAM, and offers 64GB of storage. To address the installation hurdles of this giant TV, the company also announced a one-stop VIP delivery and installation service to buyers, along with one-on-one customer care service as well.

The new TV from Xiaomi's subsidiary comes with XioaAI built-in, an intelligent home control centre, and massive video and audio resources. At the event, in China the company also introduced a new smart speaker and the new Redmi K30 Pro series as well.